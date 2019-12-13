SOCCER

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s decision makers had been asking him about a contract extension for a while.

He’s signed a two-year extension to remain in charge of the Merseyside club until the summer of 2024.

Klopp says he has the strongest possible bond with the Premier League leaders

Much like Klopp, Pep Guardiola insists he’s going nowhere.

The Manchester City manager says reports of a break clause in his contract allowing him to leave in the summer are untrue.

RUGBY

Jonathan Sexton is aiming for a return in time for the Six Nations.

The Leinster out-half required a scan this week on a knee injury sustained in last week’s Heineken Champions Cup win at Northampton.

Ross Byrne will wear the number 10 shirt for tomorrow’s visit of the Saints to the Aviva.

Luke McGrath, James Tracy, Tadhg Furlong and Scott Fardy are the others coming into the side.

Prop John Ryan replaces Stephen Archer in the only Munster change for their trip to Saracens in Pool 4

The defending champions have recalled their big guns with Owen Farrell, the Vunipola brothers, and Jamie George among those starting.

Jack Carty’s been named at full-back for Connacht’s meeting with Gloucester in Galway.

Captain Jarrad Butler will earn his 50th Connacht cap.

Ulster will look to continue their winning start to Pool 3 tonight.

Dan McFarland’s side are at the Twickenham Stoop to face Harlequins with kick-off at 7.45.

GAELIC GAMES

Eoin Kelly’s been formally added to Liam Sheedy’s Tipperary backroom team for their 2020 campaign.

The six-time All Star came on-board as the Premier’s free-taking coach in May en route to their All Ireland success.

Eamon O’Shea will take up a new role of Performance Director.

SNOOKER

Mark Allen has continued his sparkling defence of the Scottish Open.

The Antrim man beat Scott Donaldson by 5-frames to 1 this afternoon in Glasgow.

Allen will play the winner of tonight’s meeting of Jack Lisowski or Thepchaiya Un-Nooh