SOCCER

A point will be enough for holders Liverpool to book their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League shortly.

The Group E leaders meet Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.

Kick-off is at five-to-six.

Chelsea will hope to put aside recent poor form to also qualify for the knockout stages tonight.

Frank Lampard’s side are on a poor run of form going into their final Group H tie against already-eliminated Lille.

The Londoners have won just one of their last five fixtures in all competitions – but victory tonight will see them through to the last 16.

Kick-off is at 8pm at Stamford Bridge.

Cross channel, Leeds United have the chance to take top spot in the Championship tonight.

They will return to the summit if they beat Hull City at Elland Road tonight.

There’s a 7.45pm kick off at Elland Road.

RUGBY

Ireland out-half Johnny Sexton is now a major doubt for the start of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.

The Leinster captain is believed to have torn a medial ligament during the Blues European Champions Cup win over Northampton last weekend.

He will be out of action for 8-to-10 weeks – and could miss Ireland’s opening Six Nations match against Scotland on February 1st, and the Wales game a week later.

Munster’s Arno Botha faces a disciplinary hearing in London tomorrow having been sent off last weekend.

The South African was red-carded late on in Munster’s seven-point win over Saracens at Thomond Park on Saturday.

Botha could face a suspension, with Munster set to meet Sarries’ again this weekend in the European Champions Cup.

RUSSIA DOPING

Sport Ireland have said World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) sanctions against Russia have not gone far enough.

This comes after Russia were handed a four year ban from all international sporting events – including the Olympics and the World Cup.

John Treacy, Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, has today said the sanctions do not go far enough to address the sheer scale of the systematic corruption in Russia.

Russian athletes who can prove they are untainted by the doping scandal will be able to compete under a neutral flag.