Russia’s Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov claims they did everything to try and resolve the doping scandal.

The World Anti-Doping Agency’s given the country a four year ban from all major international sporting events after finding it tampered with athletes’ data.

It means there’ll be no official Russian team at next year’s Olympics or the 2022 football World Cup, subject to an appeal.

Russia’s qualification for Euro 2020 remains unaffected

WADA president Craig Reedie says Russia had many chances to follow protocol https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/5sport-1.mp3

RUGBY

Jonathan Sexton is out of Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup meeting with Northampton at the Aviva.

The out-half requires a scan on a knee injury sustained in the 43-16 win over the Saints at Franklin’s Gardens.

Meanwhile, centre Joe Tomane is out for between six and eight weeks after a recurrence of a hamstring injury.

James Ryan is following the return-to-play protocols following a head injury and is a doubt for this Saturday’s game.

In better news for the province, Sean Cronin has returned to full training following a neck injury.

SOCCER

Arsenal go into tonight’s London derby at West Ham in a poor run of form.

They’re without a win in their last seven Premier League games.

Kick off at the London Stadium is at 8.

====

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has travelled with the squad for tomorrow’s Champions League game away to Salzburg.

The defender limped out of the first half of Liverpool’s 3-nil win away to Bournemouth, but appears fit to play in Austria.

Georginio Wijnaldum has also travelled, but Adam Lallana misses out.

====

Chelsea have received a fitness boost in defence ahead of tomorrow’s key Champions League group stage tie.

Germany centre back Antonio Rudiger is available for just his second appearance of the season following groin trouble

Chelsea must beat Lille at Stamford Bridge to safely progress to the knockout stages.

====

Sligo Rovers have signed American midfielder Will Seymore.

The 27-year old was most recently with Reno 1868 in the US second tier.