SOCCER

Leicester have set a new club record of 8 successive top flight wins.

They beat Aston Villa 4-1 to cut Liverpool’s advantage at the top of the Premier League to 8 points.

Manager Brendan Rodgers says it’s a monumental day:

Elsewhere, an Enda Stevens goal helped Sheffield United to come back from a goal down to beat Norwich City.

It finished 2-1 to the Blades and moves them to eighth in the table.

Meanwhile, Newcastle also came from 1-0 down to beat Southampton at St James’ Park.

Goals from Jonjo Shelvey and Fernandez helped Steve Bruce’s men along their way to all three points.

It’s 2-2 between Brighton and Wolves in the day’s late game.

Wolves took the lead in the early stages before the Seagulls got two goals in two minutes.

Celtic have won their fourth Scottish League Cup in a row.

They’ve beaten Old Firm rivals Rangers at Hampden Park.

The goal came from Christopher Jullien in the 60th minute.

Robert McElroy was there

GAELIC GAMES

Ballyboden St Enda’s are Leinster Senior Club Football Champions for the second time.

They’ve beaten Eire Og of Carlow by 8 points to 6 in Portlaoise.

The Dublin outfit’s boss is Anthony Rainbow:

RUGBY

Connacht sit bottom of Pool 5 in the European Champions Cup.

They lost to Gloucester at Kingsholm earlier by 26 points to 17.

Head coach Andy Friend believes there is still a lot to play for in the competition:

ATHLETICS

Athletics Ireland’s had its most successful European Cross-Country Championships.

Four medals in all.

Efrem Gidey took bronze in the under-20s 6,225m race, while Stephanie Cotter also came third in the women’s under-23s.

There was also success for the under-23 women’s team getting silver in the 6,225 metres.

While the senior women’s side also took silver in for the 8,225m race.