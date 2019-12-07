SOCCER

The Manchester Derby is underway in the Premier League.

It’s Manchester City nil Manchester United nil after the early stages.

City now find themselves 14 points behind Liverpool, who were 3-0 winners away to Bournemouth earlier.

The leaders’ victory extends their club record unbeaten run to 33 top flight games.

Manager Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports News, it wasn’t an easy win – but it was comfortable in the end.

Elsewhere, Troy Parrott made his Premier League debut for Tottenham as they thrashed Burnley 5-nil.

The Republic of Ireland international came on as a second half substitute for Jose Mourinho’s side in a comfortable win.

And it finished scoreless between Watford and Crystal Palace.

Earlier in the lunchtime kick-off, Duncan Ferguson’s first game in interim charge of Everton ended in a 3-1 win over Chelsea to lift the Toffees out of the relegation zone.

RUGBY

It’s Munster 3 Saracens nil after the early stages of the first half of their Pool Four clash in the Heineken Champions Cup at Thomond Park.

***

Ulster made it three wins from three in Pool Three after a dramatic 25-24 win over Harlequins in Belfast.

John Cooney’s late penalty edged the home side in front, after they trailed by nine points at one stage in the second half.

Ulster’s tries came from Sean Reidy, Stuart McCloskey and Adam McBurney.

***

Leinster scored seven tries on their way to a bonus-point 43-16 win over Northampton in Pool One earlier.

Having led 19-16 at half-time at Franklin’s Gardens, Leinster scored four second-half tries despite losing out-half Johnny Sexton to injury.

SWIMMING

Mona McSharry has missed out on a medal in the 100-metre breaststroke at the European Shortcourse Championships.

The Sligo swimmer finished fourth in the final in Glasgow earlier.

SNOOKER

Ding Junhui will play Mark Allen or Stephen Maguire in the final of this year’s UK Championship.

Ding beat his compatriot Yan Bingtao six-frames-to-two in their semi-final today in York.