SOCCER

Outgoing FAI President Donal Conway maintains hope of a future for the FAI.

The association has liabilities of more than 55-million euro according to the 2018 accounts which were published today.

The accounts’ auditors Deloitte are unable to confirm whether the FAI remains a going concern.

They’ve stated the need to remortgage their debt on the Aviva Stadium until 2034.

Former C-E-O John Delaney received a severance package of 462-thousand euro in September of this year.

Conway will step aside at an EGM in January and explained some of his reasons for doing so

Chelsea have had their transfer ban halved by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Premier League club were unable to buy players last summer after being punished for breaching regulations regarding the transfer of young players.

Today’s ruling by CAS means Frank Lampard can strengthen his squad next month.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has signed a new 5-and-a-half year contract with the club.

He’s taken them to second in the Premier League this season, after joining from Celtic in February.

Rodgers had been linked with the vacant Arsenal job, after Unai Emery was sacked last week.

RUGBY

Jacob Stockdale will start at full-back for Ulster in tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup visit of Harlequins to Kingspan Stadium.

There’s action in Ulster’s pool 3 with Bath facing Clermont.

Elsewhere, Jordan Larmour is in at 15 for Leinster’s trip to Northampton tomorrow, with Jamison Gibson-Park named at half-back alongside captain Johnny Sexton.

Tadhg Beirne starts at blindside for Munster at home to Saracens with Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Conor Murray and Peter O’Mahony are among those returning.

Jarrad Butler returns to captain Connacht from number 8 for their huge trip to Gloucester, having come off the bench last week.

BOXING

Andy Ruiz has weighed in three-stone heavier than Anthony Joshua for tomorrow’s heavyweight world title fight.

Joshua is the lightest he’s ever been for a title fight, while Ruiz is a stone heavier than their last meeting in June.

Ruiz is looking to defend the WBA, IBF and WBO belts he won in New York.

TENNIS

Former world number 1 Caroline Wozniacki has announced her retirement.

The 29-year old will play her final tournament at next month’s Australian Open.