SOCCER

Minister for Sport Shane Ross has reiterated his opinion that the new FAI CEO should be someone who has previously been completly independent of the association.

This comes after the appointment of former newspaper publisher Paul Cooke as the new ‘executive lead’ of the association.

Waterford native Cooke was elected vice president of the associatin at the AGM in July and he now basically becomes interim CEO.

Minister for Sport Shane Ross has said in a statment this evening that he believes ‘the most urgent priorities for the FAI should be the appointment of the four independent directors, the independent Chairperson, and the filling of the CEO vacancy, whether on an interim or full time basis.’

He went on to say that various stakeholders will continue to be concerned until such time as the Board and the Executive are led by completely independent people without any prior or present involvement with the FAI.

***

Premier League champions Manchester City will hope to get their season back on track when they face Burnley.

They’re currently eleven points behind league leaders Liverpool – but a win tonight would take them level with second placed Leicester.

Kick-off at Turf Moor is at a quarter-past-8.

Tonight’s other game sees Crystal Palace host Bournemouth with the action getting underway at Selhurst Park from half-past-7.

***

Everton boss Marco Silva says he’s not feeling the pressure of possibly being sacked.

The Toffees are currently 17th in the table, just two points off the relegation zone.

They also have a massive task tomorrow night as they head to Anfield to face Liverpool in the first Merseyside derby of the season.

Going into the game, Liverpool lie 26 points ahead of their neighbours.

Despite this, silva says he’s confident of his abilities https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/silva-2.mp3

SNOOKER

Reigning champion Ronnie O’Sullivan has boooked his place in the last 16 of the UK Championship in York.

The 5-time world champion beat Thai player Noppon Saengkham 6 frames to 2 in their last 32 clash today.

Mark Selby plays fellow Englishman Martin O’Donnell at the Barbican in the evening session from 7pm this evening.

BOXING

Boxer Andy Ruiz Jr admits he’s training harder in preparation for Saturday’s rematch with Anthony Joshua than when they last met.

Ruiz Jr beat Joshua in June to take three world titles from the British fighter.

Those belts are up for grabs again in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, and Ruiz Jr says he’s in good shape now https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/boxing-2.mp3

GAELIC GAMES

Monaghan star Gavin Doogan has hung up his inter-county boots.

The 32-year-old midfielder won two Ulster titles and helped the Farney County reach their first All-Ireland semi-final in thirty years in 2018.

The Magheracloone man helped his club win the Ulster intermediate title on Saturday night.

Doogan follows Dessie Mone and Vinny Corey in retiring from Monaghan duty ahead of their 2020 campaign.