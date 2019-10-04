SOCCER

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed Kevin De Bruyne will miss this weekend’s Premier League match against Wolves.

The midfielder has a groin injury though he’s expected to be fit after the international break.

Guardiola admits the Belgium’s recent injury record means he has to be managed at times throughout a season.

=

Derry City, Bohemians and St. Pat’s continue their scrap for a European place in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division tonight.

Derry are away to champions Dundalk.

Bohs welcome Cork to Dalymount.

And St. Pat’s face Waterford.

Meanwhile, UCD’s relegation will be all-but confirmed should they lose away to Finn Harps.

===

Stradbrook is the venue for the first leg of the First Division promotion playoff.

Cabinteely face Longford Town with kick-off at 7.45.

RUGBY

Italy head coach Conor O’Shea was left to rue the sending off of prop Andrea Lovotti as his side lost 49-3 to the Springboks in Pool B of the World Cup.

South Africa ran in seven-tries, but five of those came following Lovotti’s red card for his part in a tip-tackle on Duane Vermuelen.

The win moves the Springboks to the top of Pool B, and all-but ends Italy’s hopes of a quarter final place.

====

Leinster will look to protect their formidable home record in the Pro 14 tonight.

They’ve lost just three home games since 2015 ahead of the visit of Ospreys to the RDS.

Tonight’s other game sees Glasgow entertain the Scarlets, and both matches kick-off at 7.35.

==

Darragh Leader, Peter Robb and Paul Boyle all come into the Connacht side to face Benetton in Galway tomorrow.

Andy Friend’s side are looking to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat away to Scarlets.

Jack O’Donoghue and Tommy O’Donnell, will both start in the back-row for Munster against the Southern Kings in the Guiness PRO14 tomorrow.

Head-coach Johann van Graan has brought Liam O’Connor, Darren O’Shea, Alby Mathewson and Dan Goggin into his starting 15.

Bill Johnston will play his first game for Ulster tomorrow evening.

The former Munster out-half will join John Cooney in the half-backs for their game at the Cheetahs.

BOXING

Christina Desmond caused an upset to reach the last-16 at the Women’s World Boxing Championships today.

The Cork welterweight beat England’s Commenwealth Games champion Sandy Ryan on a split decision in Siberia.

Desmond will be back between the ropes for her last-16 contest on Wednesday.