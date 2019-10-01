SOCCER

Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy remains hopeful that Shane Duffy and David McGoldrick may still play some part in next month’s Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Neither have been named in his 24-man squad for the games away to Georgia and Switzerland due to injury.

Greg Cunningham and Darragh Lenihan are both called up, with Enda Stevens suspended for the game in Tblisi.

But despite his club Brighton ruling Duffy out for a number of weeks due to a calf injury, McCarthy hopes the influential Derryman can still play next month https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/17soccer.mp3

Troy Parrott was not in McCarthy’s squad today, but did start for Tottenham’s under-19s in their UEFA Youth League game with Bayern Munich.

Bayern won the match 4-1 at Spurs’ academy in Enfield.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to categorise tonight’s Champions League meeting with Bayern as a must-win.

Spurs drew their opening game in Group B away to Olympiakos having surrendered a 2-nil lead.

Manchester City will be without Kevin de Bruyne for tonight’s Group C meeting with Dinamo Zagreb at the Etihad.

The midfielder has been ruled out the game with a groin injury.

RUGBY

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt says World Rugby have informed him of three refereeing errors in last Saturday’s World Cup defeat to Japan.

World Rugby have admitted that three offside penalties given against Ireland by Angus Gardner were the wrong decisions.

Jerome Garces will be the man in charge of Thursday’s meeting with Russia in Kobe.

Jonathan Sexton will captain the side for the fisrt time, while new arrival Jordi Murphy has been parachuted straight into a starting berth at number-8.

GAELIC GAMES

Killian Young says it was an honour to play for Kerry.

The defender has announced his inter-county retirement after 14-years with the Kingdom.

Young won Young Footballer of the Year and four All Ireland titles with his county.

ATHLETICS

Alberto Salazar has been sent home from the World Athletics Championships in Doha after receiving a four-year ban for anti-doping violations.

Salazar coached Mo Farah to six world titles and four Olympic gold medals before they parted ways in 2017.

Farah says he has “no tolerance for anyone who breaks the rules” following news of Salazar’s ban.

Two Salazar-trained athletes compete in tonight’s 800-metre final.

RACING

Davids Charm, the impressive recent winner of the Ladbrokes Listowel Hurdle, will bid to win Sunday’s Grade 3 Horse & Jockey Hotel Hurdle at Tipperary. David Charm has been a great servant to connections and his jockey Philip Enright and his trainer John Joe Walsh spoke about his progression – first Kerryman Philip Enright https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/davids-charm-enright-walsh.mp3

MOTORSPORT

William Kellett from Kells, Co. Meath has been selected as the second nominee for the 2019 Motorsport Ireland Young Racing Driver of the Year for his performances in the month of May.

19 year-old William claimed a number of impressive results in the 2019 Keelan Construction Fiesta Zetec Championship, a series which he subsequently went on to win. He also secured the prestigious Hawthorn Trophy this season.

Having been selected as the second nominee for the 2019 season, William is now a contender for the prestigious Motorsport Ireland Young Racing Driver of the Year Award and the historic Sexton Trophy. This award is presented annually and is supported by Sport Ireland and Motorsport Ireland.