SOCCER

Republic of Ireland defender Richard Keogh could be out until December next year – after injuring himself in a car accident.

Scans have confirmed the Derby captain damaged two of his knee ligaments in the collision – that saw two of his team mates charged with drink driving.

Keogh, who is into the final 18 months of his contract, could therefore be sidelined for as long as 15 months.

There’s big clash of former title rivals in the Premier League this evening as Manchester United host Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Teenage striker Mason Greenwood is expected to lead the line for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team in the absences of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford who are both injured.

Kick-off is at 8.

FIFA has ruled that Cardiff must pay Nantes six-million euro of a transfer fee for the late Emiliano Sala.

The Argentine was killed in a plane crash days after completing a 17-million euro transfer to Cardiff.

Cardiff had refused to pay the full fee as they contended he was not registered as their player before his tragic passing.

RUGBY

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend insists Ireland are still favourites qualify from Pool A of the Rugby World Cup.

The Scots picked up their first win of the pool today, with a 34-0 bonus point win over Samoa in Kobe.

Townsend says they need things to go their way over the next two games if they’re to overtake Japan and Ireland https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/GandT.mp3

ATHLETICS

Phil Healy has missed out on a place in the semi finals of the women’s 200-metres at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

The Bandon sprinter clocked a time of 23-point-5-6 seconds as she placed fifth in her heat.

Healy’s time wasn’t good enough to qualify as one of the six fastest losers.

She’d suffered a broken foot in April and had to battle back to fitness in time for Doha.