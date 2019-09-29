RUGBY

Johnny Sexton says it is still in Ireland’s hands to qualify for the last eight of the rugby World Cup.

They must get two bonus point wins against Russia and Samoa to ensure passage.

It all comes after the shock defeat to the hosts Japan yesterday morning.

Sexton says they have every chance in a quarter final https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/JS18.mp3

Earlier on today Wales continued their perfect start to the competition.

They beat Australia 29-25.

While in the first game of the day, Georgia overcame Uruguay 33-7.

GOLF

Open Champion Shane Lowry has finished as best of the Irish at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

He’s finished on 17 under after four-under 68 today.

Both Rory McIlroy and Padraig Harrington ended their weeks on 15-under.

Victor Perez of France was the overall winner on 22 under-par.

Great Britain & Ireland, who have Kerry’s David Higgins as a vice captain, produced one of their best performance on American soil to come back from two points down overnight and take a 10-6 lead heading into the 2019 PGA Cup singles matches.

After a disappointing opening day at Barton Creek Resort in Austin, Texas, Cameron Clark inspired his ten-man team to an emphatic 7-1 victory in Saturday’s fourballs and foursomes.

It is the best performance by either team on a Friday or Saturday in the competition since 2003, when the United States won Friday’s session by 7½ – ½ at Port St Lucie, Florida.

“It’s just been an incredible day,” said a delighted Clark. “The players were down last night and for them to do what they did today takes a lot of courage.

“The players knew they had a job to do today. We didn’t want to get further behind and be pushing it into the singles. We tasked them to try and get into double figures last night and they’ve achieved that. We just can’t ask for any more from the players.”

The day started with a 4-0 whitewash in the fourball session. Rob Coles and Alex Wrigley were the first over the line after comfortably getting the better of Ben Cook and Ben Kern with six holes to spare.

Coles picked up half a point from his two outings on Friday and blew a three-shot lead with as many holes to play in the afternoon foursomes alongside Alastair Forsyth.

“I was really pleased to get that win,” said Coles. “I had a tough day on Friday and we fell behind a little, but to get out there and really put one to them was fantastic.

“We played really well on the front nine, I think we were nine-under-par through nine holes. We dovetailed well, Alex played great and I made some birdies so it was good.

“It’s tough playing in a PGA Cup. You have to earn your points and although I think it was a big win, we got in front and they were struggling to match it so we played it pretty good today.”

Alastair Forsyth was paired with fellow Scot Paul O’Hara again and they produced an exceptional performance to take Great Britain & Ireland’s second win of the day. The highlight of their match was O’Hara’s hole-in-one attempt at the third that was just a couple of inches away from the cup.

Elsewhere, the ever reliable Matt Cort continued his impressive PGA Cup run in Texas, with the Leicestershire-based professional winning once again alongside debutant Jordan Godwin.

2015 winner Jason Levermore and Richard Wallis secured Great Britain & Ireland’s fourth point of the session with three holes to spare.

“You never expect to go and win a session 4-0,” Clark continued. “That kept the momentum going for this afternoon. When that last match finished this morning, the guys that were going out in the afternoon knew they’d won 4-0 and it was just a case of telling the guys to keep it going as much as they could.”

The Great Britain & Ireland team did just that. Coles paired with Forsyth who maintained his unbeaten record with a 5&4 victory in the opening foursomes contest.

The reliable duo of Cort and Wrigley delivered again as Great Britain & Ireland celebrated their six consecutive win.

O’Hara and David Dixon were the only defeated pairing on Saturday but Craig Lee and Richard Wallis wrapped up a comfortable 7-1 victory for the visiting team.

Clark added: “The job is a long, long way from being done on Sunday. We know they’re going to come out all guns blazing so we’ll just have a quiet night, get them back down to earth a little bit then move on to Sunday.

“All these boys really want to win over here and create history again. We’re in a good position to do that.”

Peter O’Keeffe from Douglas landed his first Irish Mid-Amateur Championship title at Royal Belfast. Carding rounds of 68 and 70 on Saturday the Corkman finished the job off this afternoon with a final round of 71 to finish one stroke clear of France’s Christope De Grancey and Warrenpoint’s Colm Campbell.

Irish Mid-Amateur Championship

At Royal Belfast

Results

Par 210

209 P O’Keeffe (Douglas), 68, 70, 71

210 C de Grancey (France), 74, 66, 70; C Campbell (Warrenpoint), 70, 70, 70

213 B Best (Rathmore), 70, 69, 74

216 G Dunne (Co. Louth), 73, 69, 74

217 J Fox (Portmarnock), 72, 71, 74; R Gordon (Donaghadee), 70, 73, 74

218 K McCarthy (Kinsale), 73, 71, 74; W McCully (Donaghadee), 71, 72, 75; R Leonard (Banbridge), 70, 70, 78

219 M Collins (Killeen Castle), 78, 71, 70; C Jameson (Wicklow), 70, 72, 77

220 M Judge (Stackstown), 73, 74, 73; P Roche (Palmerstown House), 71, 72, 77; O Kearney (Lurgan), 69, 73, 78

221 P Murray (Clontarf), 73, 71, 77; N Crawford (Mourne), 72, 72, 77; C Ryan (Killeen Castle), 71, 68, 82

222 G Arthur (Carrickfergus), 74, 73, 75; P Flynn (Tramore), 74, 73, 75; J McLynn (Galway Bay), 70, 73, 79

223 E Marsden (Tullamore), 79, 69, 75; A Adair (Clandeboye), 72, 75, 76

224 D O’Neill (The Links Portmarnock), 74, 73, 77; G McAuley (Dunmurry), 72, 77, 75; B Duffy (Co. Louth), 70, 76, 78; R McCrudden (Royal Portrush), 69, 76, 79

226 K Murray (Charlesland), 77, 71, 78; I Lynch (Rosslare), 74, 74, 78

227 C O’Donoghue (Castletroy), 75, 74, 78; T O’Leary (Rosslare), 73, 75, 79; J Galway (Lee Valley ), 72, 76, 79

228 G McKenna (Donaghadee), 71, 76, 81

NS T Corcoran (Carlow), 74, 74; B Lenihan (Ballybunion), 75, 74; R Connolly (Grange), 72, 77

MOTORSPORT

Marty McCormack has won the Cork 20 International Rally, the final Round of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship. He had 18 seconds to spare over Merion Evans and Jonathon Greer closed out the podium places.

There was plenty of Kerry interest in the Macroom based event, Colin O Donoghue and Sean Collins from Killarney finished second in the National Category, just 30 seconds behind winner Devon Toner. David Randles and Andrew Cronin finished 12th in their Nissan Almera.

It was good news for Kerry Crews in the Junior Category, Kieran Reen and Mark O Leary brought their Honda Civic home in first place, 3 minutes ahead of the rest of the pack. Lispole’s Alan O Sullivan and Maurice McElligott finished 7th

While Alan Ring finished 10th in the Historic section of the rally, in his first run out in a newly built BMW M3.

Craig Breen and Killarney’s Paul Nagle didn’t take part in the final round, having already won the Irish Tarmac Championship at the Ulster Rally. Their concentration is now on Wales Rally GB, Round 12 of the World Rally Championship where they will be competing in a Hyundai i20 WRC. We wish them all the best.

Lewis Hamilton took advantage of a Ferrari meltdown to win the Russian Grand Prix and tighten his grip on a sixth Formula One world championship.

In a calamitous few laps for the Italian team, they threw away a certain one-two finish after Sebastian Vettel broke down and Charles Leclerc dropped from first to third.

Valtteri Bottas followed his team-mate home to finish second.

SOCCER

It’s scoreless at half-time at the Showgrounds between Sligo Rovers and Dundalk in the second of this year’s FAI Cup semi-finals.

Dundalk are aiming to reach the decider for the fifth time in a row while Slip last won it back in 2013.

Leicester City lead Newcastle United 4-0 in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium with 20 minutes of normal time left to play.

The Foxes will go third in the table with victory.

