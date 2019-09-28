RUGBY

Ireland’s Joey Carbery says that a lack of patience was a factor in their 19-12 defeat to Japan at the World Cup.

Carbery kicked the ball out of play to end the game and secure a losing bonus point, a decision which Joe Schmidt has defended.

Joey Carbery https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Joey-Carbery.mp3

SeanCronin https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/SeanCronin.mp3

JoeSchmidt https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/JoeSchmidt.mp3

Simon Lewis of The Irish Exmainer reviews the match https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/SLExaminer.mp3

In the Pro 14 Munster won 39-9 against the Dragons at Thomond Park.

ATHLETICS

It’s disappointment for Mark English and Thomas Barr at the World Championships in Doha.

English finished 7th in the 800-metre heats.

While a season best time of 49.02 wasn’t enough for Barr to make the final of 400-metre hurdles.

Brendan Boyce is in action in the 50-k walk at 9.30pm.

SOCCER

It was goals aplenty in today’s 3 o clock games in the Premier League.

Harry Kane gave ten-man Spurs a 2-1 win over Southampton at White Hart Lane.

Aston Villa and Burnley ended 2-2 as did the game between Bournemouth and West Ham.

Republic of Ireland International Matt Doherty scored for Wolves as they beat Watford 2 nil.

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea were 2 nil winners at home to Brighton.

Crystal Palace beat Norwich on a similar scoreline.

Earlier Liverpool beat Sheffield United 1 nil.

At 5.30 Man City face Everton at Goodison Park.

Franny Kiernan reports on a 1 all draw between Hibs and Celtic in the Scottish Premiership https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/franny-14.mp3

Robert McElroy watched Rangers defeat Aberdeen 5-0 https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/robert-.mp3

GOLF

Victor Perez and Matthew Southgate share the lead after Day 3 of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on 20 under par.

Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington are the leading Irish players after finishing on 13 under.