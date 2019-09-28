RUGBY
Ireland’s Joey Carbery says that a lack of patience was a factor in their 19-12 defeat to Japan at the World Cup.
Carbery kicked the ball out of play to end the game and secure a losing bonus point, a decision which Joe Schmidt has defended.
Simon Lewis of The Irish Exmainer reviews the match
In the Pro 14 Munster won 39-9 against the Dragons at Thomond Park.
ATHLETICS
It’s disappointment for Mark English and Thomas Barr at the World Championships in Doha.
English finished 7th in the 800-metre heats.
While a season best time of 49.02 wasn’t enough for Barr to make the final of 400-metre hurdles.
Brendan Boyce is in action in the 50-k walk at 9.30pm.
SOCCER
It was goals aplenty in today’s 3 o clock games in the Premier League.
Harry Kane gave ten-man Spurs a 2-1 win over Southampton at White Hart Lane.
Aston Villa and Burnley ended 2-2 as did the game between Bournemouth and West Ham.
Republic of Ireland International Matt Doherty scored for Wolves as they beat Watford 2 nil.
Frank Lampard’s Chelsea were 2 nil winners at home to Brighton.
Crystal Palace beat Norwich on a similar scoreline.
Earlier Liverpool beat Sheffield United 1 nil.
At 5.30 Man City face Everton at Goodison Park.
Franny Kiernan reports on a 1 all draw between Hibs and Celtic in the Scottish Premiership
Robert McElroy watched Rangers defeat Aberdeen 5-0
GOLF
Victor Perez and Matthew Southgate share the lead after Day 3 of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on 20 under par.
Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington are the leading Irish players after finishing on 13 under.