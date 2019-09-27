GAELIC GAMES

Davy Fitzgerald says he told the Wexford county board he’d be leaving as manager after their All Ireland semi final defeat.

The Clare native was reappointed as Model County manager on a two-year term last night, ending speculation he could take the vacant Galway job.

Fitzgerald needed every bit of the intervening seven weeks to make up his mind to stay https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/DFWexford.mp3

SOCCER

It’s ten years since Shamrock Rovers last played in an FAI Cup final, and 11-years since Bohemians were part of Irish football’s showpiece.

One of those gaps should be bridged tonight, with the fierce Dublin rivals meeting in the first of this weekend’s semi finals.

Kick off at Dalymount Park is at 7.45.

===

Derry can leapfrog Bohs in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division tonight with a win at home to Cork City.

Kick off at the Ryan McBride Brandywell is also at 7.45.

====

The FAI have confirmed that next month’s U21 European Championship qualifier with Italy is a sell-out.

Stephen Kenny’s side sit top of Group 1 after three-wins from three games.

RUGBY

Ulster help the new Pro 14 season get underway this evening.

They welcome Ospreys to Kingspan Stadium from 7.35.

Before that, the Cheetahs play host to Glasgow Warriors.

====

Devin Toner has been named in the Leinster team to face Benetton in the Pro 14 tomorrow night.

It’s a largely experienced side, with Dave Kearney, Adam Byrne, Joe Tomane and Ross Byrne all starting.

Scrum-half Nick McCarthy will make his Munster debut in tomorrow afternoon’s visit of the Dragons to Thomond Park.

Billy Holland will captain the side.

ATHLETICS

Michelle Finn has missed out on a place in the final of the 3000-metre steeplechase at the World Championships.

She finished ninth in her heat, and 17-seconds adrift of the fastest loser cut-off.

In the next half hour, Thomas Barr goes in heat 3 of the men’s 400-metre hurdles in Doha.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry both shot second round 66’s around Kingsbarns at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

They’ve reached halfway in 8-under and 5-under par respectively.

They sandwich Padraig Harrington who is 7-under playing the last.

Graeme McDowell is 2-under, while Paul Dunne is 1-over following a 75 at St. Andrew’s.

Matthew Jordan leads on 14-under following a 64 at the Old Course.