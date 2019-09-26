Soccer

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy will be without his first choice centre-half partnership for next month’s Euro 2020 qualifiers away to Georgia and Switzerland.

Richard Keogh’s season is over after he suffered a serious knee injury on a Derby team night out.

The Championship side say it was the result of “an alcohol-related incident” on Tuesday night which ended in a car crash.

Meanwhile, Duffy is out for “several weeks” after sustaining a calf injury in Brighton’s Carabao Cup defeat to Aston Villa last night.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino insists his squad is united – and trying to improve their difficult start to the season.

He claimed after Tuesday’s shock League Cup defeat to Colchester that “different agendas” in the group had upset his team.

But Pochettino says he was referring to historical issues.

Steven Gerrard admits he was “surprised and flattered” to hear Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp tip him as his successor.

The German made the comments after being asked in an interview about his working relationship with non-executive director Kenny Dalglish.

But the Rangers boss insists as a Liverpool supporter he hopes Klopp remains at Anfield for a while yet.

There’s one fixture in local soccer this evening.

That’s in the Daly’s SuperValu U13 Division 1, where Tralee Dynamos take on Killarney Athletic and 6:30.

Golf

Padraig Harrington is best of the Irish on 3-under par on the opening day of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The European Ryder Cup captain shot a 69 around Carnoustie.

On the same course, Rory McIlroy shot a 2-under 70, while Shane Lowry’s in the Carnoustie clubhouse following a 1-over 73 and Graeme McDowell is level.

Paul Dunne is 1-under playing the last at Kingsbarns.

Justin Walters heads the field on 9-under par.

Gaelic Games

12 months on from receiving only one PWC Hurling All-Star nomination, Tipperary lead the way this year with 11 on the shortlist.

All-Ireland finalists Kilkenny get nine nods.

Cork’s Patrick Horgan, Kilkenny’s TJ Reid and Tipperary’s Seamus Callanan are all nominated for Hurler of the year.

Kilkenny’s Adrian Mullen, Limerick’s Kyle Hayes and Wexford’s Rory O’Connor are all up for Young Player of the Year.

Local GAA

LADIES FOOTBALL

North Kerry Terry’s Butchers Oakpark Under 14 Division 1

Abbeydorney v Austin Stacks at 6-45pm