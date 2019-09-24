RUGBY

Ireland are poised to make several changes for Saturday’s World Cup meeting with Japan.

Jonathan Sexton is expected to train fully on Thursday as he rehabs the thigh injury sustained in Sunday’s win over Scotland.

But Joey Carbery looks set to be handed the number-10 jersey, and skills coach Richie Murphy says Keith Earls and Rob Kearney may also return to the side https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/murphy-5.mp3

Samoa sit top of Ireland’s Pool A this evening.

The Pacific Islanders registered a 34-9 bonus point win over Russia.

World Rugby say the standard of refereeing in the opening matches of the tournament was not up to scratch.

Rugby’s governing body says they’ve met with all 23 match officials to address the issue.

They say challenges in the use of technology and team communications have impacted decision making.

There’s further frustration for Will Addison, as he’s been ruled out of Ulster’s opening Pro 14 game with Ospreys due to a hamstring injury.

Addison narrowly missed out on a place in Ireland’s World Cup squad.

Winger Robert Baloucoune misses out with a knee injury, while Nick Timoney and Marty Moore are out with hand and calf injuries respectively.

SOCCER

Manchester City begin their defence of the Carabao Cup this evening with a third round trip to Preston.

Troy Parrott could see action for Tottenham in tonight’s third round tie away to League Two side Colchester.

Arsenal welcome Nottingham Forest to the Emirates,

Leicester face a tricky test at Luton.

Everton go to Sheffield Wednesday,

Southampton are away to Portsmouth

And Watford host Swansea.

Caoimhín Kelleher is poised to be handed his Liverpool debut in tomorrow evening’s Carabao Cup tie away to the MK Dons.

The Cork native has been understudy to Adrian during Alisson’s absence between the posts.

GAELIC GAMES

It’s reported that Henry Shefflin is being lined up as the next Waterford senior hurling manager.

Peter Queally had been the strong favourite to succeed Paraic Fanning, who stepped down earlier this summer after less than a year in charge.

However, the county’s selection committee has chosen another candidate who won’t be announced until they’re ratified by the board.

It’s believed that preferred candidate is the Kilkenny legend and current Ballyhale Shamrocks manager.

GOLF

Rising star Tom McKibbin (Holywood) has won the Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit for 2019 following a superb season.

McKibbin, 16, won the Peter McEvoy Trophy in April and made his second appearance at the Jacques Leglise Trophy in August. The Belfast teenager also featured for Ireland at the European Boys Team Championship, where he was Ireland’s leading player in stroke play qualifying, and the Boys Home Internationals.

Further afield, McKibbin enjoyed success in the United States. A week after winning the McEvoy, he captured the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley. Other notable performances included a sixth place finish on his debut at the Lytham Trophy in May. His displays during the year also prompted interest from Ireland’s selectors and McKibbin earned his senior first cap at the Home Internationals in Lahinch.

Connemara’s Luke O’Neill, who won the German Boys Championship in June, finished second on the Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit. O’Neill accumulated the same number of points as the winner but lost out overall as McKibbin amassed the most points in a single event.

This Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit recognises the leading performers across the season. As part of the new format, the top three players earned automatic selection on the Ireland team for the Boys Home Internationals.

BRIDGESTONE BOYS INTERNATIONAL ORDER OF MERIT TOP 10

1 Tom McKibbin (Holywood) 241

2 Luke O’Neill (Connemara) 241

3 Max Kennedy (Royal Dublin) 202

4 Aaron Marshall (Lisburn) 169

T5 Joseph Byrne (Baltinglass), Joshua McCabe (Roganstown) 129

7 Joshua Hill Galgorm Castle) 89

8 Sean Doyle (Black Bush) 74

9 Dylan Keating (Seapoint) 67

10 Josh Mackin (Dundalk) 64