Ireland prop Cian Healy says he’ll understand if the coaching team make sweeping changes for this Saturday’s Rugby World Cup clash with Japan.

The Leinster loose-head impressed in the scrum against Scotland in yesterday’s 27-3 victory in their opening Pool A fixture.

Healy though accepts head-coach Joe Schmidt could shuffle the pack this week https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/CHclip.mp3

Meanwhile Peter O’Mahony and Bundee Aki are ‘on track’ to be fit for the Japan game.

Both players were forced off yesterday but have come through two phases of the head injury return-to-play protocols.

This weekend’s game is expected to come too soon however for Leinster centre Robbie Henshaw.

++

Wales launched their Rugby World Cup campaign in bonus point fashion today by seeing off Georgia 43-14 at the City of Toyota Stadium.

Jonathan Davies, Justin Tipuric, Josh Adams, Liam Williams, Tomos Williams and George North all crossed the whitewash.

Warren Gatland’s side next take on Australia in Pool D on Sunday.

Rugby league’s international governing body has denied giving clearance for Israel Folau to return to the sport.

It follows an announcement by The Tonga National Rugby League association saying he’ll play for them in next month’s Oceania Cup.

Folau was sacked by Australian rugby union’s ruling body after writing on social media “hell awaits” gay people.

=====

SOCCER

Dundalk could secure a fifth SSE Airtricity Premier Division title in six years at home this evening.

Shamrock Rovers are the visitors to Oriel Park for the 7.20pm kick-off.

Dundalk are 12 points ahead with 5 matches remaining in the campaign.

++

Wales’ Euro 2020 qualifier in Slovakia on October the 10th, will be played behind closed doors.

It’s after a UEFA decision to punish the Slovak Football Association for the racist behaviour of fans.

The Football Association has written to Manchester City to ask the club for its response to a tweet sent by midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Silva compared team-mate Benjamin Mendy to the character on the packet of Conguitos – a sweet brand available in Spain and Portugal.

The anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out have called on the FA to act saying “Racist stereotypes are never acceptable as ‘banter'”.

=====

GAELIC GAMES

The TG4 Ladies football All Star nominees have been announced.

Three-in-a-row champions Dublin lead the way with 13 nominations.

There are 9 nods each for finalists Galway, as well as Connacht rivals Mayo.

Munster champions Cork have seven nominations, with Tipperary, Tyrone, Donegal, Armagh and Meath also represented.

The 2019 All Star team will be announced at the Citywest Hotel on Saturday, November 16th.

=====

RACING

There’s an 8-race card on the flat at Fairyhouse this afternoon.

The listed race is the Ballyhane Blenheim Stakes.

That goes to post shortly at 5.10.