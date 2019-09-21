SOCCER

Manchester City have bounced back from defeat last week in phenomenal style.

They’ve put 8 goals past Watford at the Etihad today.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United beat Everton 2-nil at Goodison Park.

While two first-half goals saw Burnley win 2-nil at Turf Moor agaist Norwich.

Spurs meanwhile let another lead slip- this time at the King Power Statium in the lunchtime game where Leicester City won 2-1.

In half-an-hour, Newcastle welcome Brighton to St. James’s Park.

RUGBY

Defending champions New Zealand got their Rugby World Cup campaign off to a winning start.

They beat fellow heavyweights South Africa 23-13 this morning.

Elsewhere, Australia came from behind to beat Fiji 39-21.

While Argentina lost out to France 23 points to 21.

GAELIC GAMES

Kilkenny are searching for a new under-20 hurling manager after D-J Carey opted to step down from the role.

The Cats’ legend had been in charge for two seasons and led them to a Leinster title this summer.

They were then beaten by Cork in the All-Ireland semis.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy shot a 7-under-par third round of 65 today to resuce his chances of a top 10 finish at the BMW PGA Championship.

He’s in a tie for 13th at Wentworth on 6-under-par.

Padraig Harrington carded a 3-over-par round of 75 today to leave him on 4-over.

Shane Lowry was 3-under today- leaving him 4-under for the tournament.

Irish Open champion Jon Rahm leads on 15-under with 3 left to play.

RACING

Today’s meeting at Gowran Park was postponed due to thunder and lightning at the Kilkenny course.