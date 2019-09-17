SOCCER

Holders Liverpool travel to Napoli in their opening Champions League Group E fixture this evening.

The Reds’ 2-0 victory over Tottenham in June’s final in Madrid gave manager Jurgen Klopp his first major trophy with the club.

However, the German believes their Premier League rivals Manchester City are the team to beat in the competition this year https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/17sport.mp3

Europa League winners Chelsea get their Group H campaign underway against Valencia at Stamford Bridge.

Both of those games kick-off at 8pm, with eight games this evening in total.

++

Meanwhile Premier League champions Manchester City will be without defender John Stones for up to five weeks.

The England international is suffering from a muscular injury.

The 25-year-old is now likely to miss at least their opening two Champions League group games, and upto four Premier League ties.

=====

BOXING

Katie Taylor will move up in weight on November 2nd as she fights for the WBO super lightweight title.

Greek boxer Christina Linardatou stands between the Bray woman’s goal of becoming a two-weight world champion.

That will be the headline bout on a card at the Manchester Arena.

++

Irish captain Kurt Walker has progressed to the quarter-finals at the World Elite Boxing Championships in Russia.

The Lisburn featherweight had a unanimous decision win over Canadian Robin Basran this afternoon.

He will return to the ring tomoorrow in an attempt to secure at least a bronze medal.

=====

RUGBY

The Welsh Rugby Union has confirmed backs coach Rob Howley has been sent home from the World Cup for allegedly breaking betting rules.

He’s returned to Wales to assist in a WRU investigation into the potential breach.

Howley was due to stand down after the tournament, and his successor Stephen Jones will now link up with the squad out in Japan to take charge of their attack.

=====

RACING

Action this afternoon comes from Ballybrit with a 7-race flat card.

The opening race in Galway at 4.15 went to the Aidan O’Brien-trained 2-to-1 favourite Persia.