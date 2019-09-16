GAELIC GAMES

The GAA have outlined the two-tier Championship proposal they will put to a Special Congress next month.

Provincial championships will continue in their current form, but the number of All Ireland qualifier rounds will be cut from four to two.

The qualifiers are open to all Division One and Two teams from the Allianz Football League, and any Division Three or Four sides that make a provincial final.

A straight knockout tier two championship will be held for all Division Three and Four sides that don’t reach provincial finals

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host the Special Congress on October 19th

Meanwhile, the GAA say Super-8 games could be played away from Croke Park next summer.

The use of H-Q for the All Ireland quarter finals has drawn widespread criticism and disappointing gate receipts.

But the GAA say a motion will be put to Congress in February to allow the CCCC fix games away from Croke Park if appropriate.

RUGBY

A calf injury could rule Rob Kearney out of Ireland’s World Cup opener with Scotland on Sunday.

It’s believed the Leinster full-back picked up the problem in training today in Chiba.

Robbie Henshaw is already likely set to miss the game with Scotland with a hamstring problem.

SOCCER

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has signed a new contract until June 2023 – with the option for a further year.

The Spaniard says he believes he can achieve much more at Old Trafford now his future is “fixed”.

De Gea has made over 350 appearances for United since joining them in 2011 – and has won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

A home tie with Shamrock Rovers awaits the winner of tonight’s outstanding FAI Cup quarter final.

Richmond Park is the venue for the meeting of Leinster Senior League side Crumlin United and Bohemians.

Kick-off in Inchicore is at 8.

There’s also one game in the SSE Airtricty First Division with Galway United entertaining troubled Limerick from 7.45.

Aston Villa are seeking just their second win of the new Premier League season tonight.

Dean Smith’s side welcome West Ham to Villa Park where kick-off is at 8.

BOXING

It’s been a disappointing day for Irish boxers at the World Elite Championships in Russia.

Michael Nevin lost his middleweight last-16 contest on a split decision to the Russian, Gleb Bakshi.

Earlier, Belfast welterweight Aidan Walsh bowed out at the last-32 stage.

He also lost a split decision to English second seed Pat McCormack.