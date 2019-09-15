GAELIC GAMES

Dublin are All-Ireland senior ladies football champions for the third year in a row.



Earlier, Tipperary won the intermediate title, beating Meath by 2-16 to 1-14.

And Louth are junior champions with a 3-13 to 2-06 win over Fermanagh.

SOCCER

Bournemouth have climbed to eighth in the Premier League table following a 3-1 at home to Everton.

Two for Callum Wilson and one for Ryan Fraser helped the Cherries to victory at the Vitality Stadium

Meanwhile Watford are behind against Arsenal.

It’s 2-1 to the Gunnars thanks to two first-half goals from Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Watford got one back through Tom Cleverly which highlighted issues at the back for Arsenal.

GOLF

Europe have won back the Solheim Cup from the USA.

They held their nerve on a dramatic final day at Gleneagles to triumph by 14-and-a-half to 13-and-a-half points.

Norway’s Suzann Pettersen sealed the victory with the final putt of the tournament.

Sergio Garcia has won the KLM Open in Amsterdam.

The Spaniard won with a score of 18 under par.

Dubliner Padraig Harrington finished best of the Irish on nine-under, with Paul Dunne further back on seven under par.

Meanwhile Gavin Moynihan had a final round to forget after a seven-over 79, ending on level par.

CRICKET

England’s cricketers are pushing for a series levelling win on day four of the final Ashes Test at The Oval.

A short while ago they had the tourists on 246 for 7 – after setting them 399 for victory.

But Matthew Wade is still unbeaten after scoring a century.

Success for Joe Root’s side will mean the contest finishes 2-all – although Australia have already retained the urn.