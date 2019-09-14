Dublin and Kerry are set to lock horns once again in just under an hour in this evening’s All Ireland senior football final replay.

Liverpool are 5 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

They beat Newcastle United by 3 goals to 1 at Anfield in the day’s early kick off.

The 3pm games have just drawn to a close with Spurs thumping Crystal Palace by 4 goals to nil.

Manchester United were 1 nil winners over Leicester City.

Chelsea were 5-2 winners over Wolves.

Brighton and Burnley drew 1 all, while Sheffield United lost 1 nil at home to Southampton.

Dundalk will look to secure the first part of a domestic treble when they play Derry City in the EA Sports Cup Final.

8pm is the start time at the Brandywell.

The Aidan O’Brien trained ‘Magical’ has won the Group 1 Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown.

The 11/10 favourite saw off stablemates Magic Wand and Anthony Van Dyck.

Michael Nevin has beaten his Lithuanian opponent to advance to the last 16 of the World Boxing Championships in Russia.

The Portlaoise middleweight won on a unanimous decision.

And Sergio Garcia and Callum Shinkwin are in a tie for the lead on 13 under after day 3 of the KLM Dutch Open in Amsterdam.

Gavin Moynihan heads the Irish challenge on 7 under following a 68.

All-Ireland Fourball Inter-Club Championship

Semi-Finals

At Roe Park

County Cavan 2 Limerick 3

J Greene & J Murray bt EA Grimes & P Lee 2&1; N Sheridan & F O’Brien bt G Naughton & E Ahern 2&1; R Lyons & P McEnroe lost to P Byrnes & M Hickey 9&7; T Hughes & B Gardiner lost to G Gleeson & G Cross; P Denning & P Cooney lost to M Ahern & H Conlon.

Ardee 4 Ballinrobe 1

Keith Taaffe & N Malone bt P Munroe & P McDonald 3&2; F Duff & J Clarke bt M Divilly & M Forde 2 holes; T Goslin & Louis Taaffe bt J Gaynor & P Collins; R Brady & B McConnell halved with G O’Shaughnessy & D Conroy; E Young & J Garland halved with B Martyn & J Donavan

FINAL

Sunday 15 September

0900 Limerick v Ardee

EA Grimes & P Lee v Keith Taaffe & N Malone; P Byrnes & M Hickey v F Duff & J Clarke; G Naughton & E Ahern v E Young & J Garland; G Gleeson & G Cross v R Brady & B McConnell; M Ahern & H Conlon v T Goslin & Louis Taaffe