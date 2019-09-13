GAELIC GAMES

Dublin manager Mick Bohan has made two changes to his side for Sunday’s TG4 All Ireland Ladies Football final with Galway.

Noelle Healy and Jennifer Dunne come into the side for Niamh Hetherton and the injured Nicole Owens.

Galway are unchanged from their semi final defeat of Mayo.

CYCLING

Sam Bennett’s had to content himself with a third second place finish on this year’s Vuelta Espana.

The Irish sprinter came home five-seconds behind stage 19’s winner, Remi Cavagna.

Primoz Roglic retains the leader’s red jersey, holding a 2-minute 47-second lead over Alejandro Valverde with two stages of the race remaining.

SOCCER

Third placed Bohemians continue their push for Europe with the visit of Waterford to Dalymount Park tonight.

Elsewhere, St. Pat’s host UCD, and Sligo Rovers take on Finn Harps.

===

Shelbourne will be crowned First Division champions with a win away to second placed Drogheda United later.

A Drogs win will push the title race to the final week.

====

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola expects Aymeric Laporte to be out injured for up to six months.

The defender has undergone surgery on a knee problem.

But Guardiola says fellow centre-back John Stones is fully fit – and he’s also cautiously optimistic about full-back Benjamin Mendy.

GOLF

Europe are up in two, down in one and all-square in the other of the afternoon fourballs on day 1 of the Solheim Cup.

They’re looking to build on the 2-and-a-half to 1-and-a-half lead they took in this morning’s foursomes at Gleneagles.

====

Paul Dunne is five-shots off the lead on day 2 of the KLM Open.

The Greystones man shot a second round 69 to end the day on 4-under par.

Michael Hoey will miss the cut after a 73 left him on 4-over.

Out on course, Gavin Moynihan and Padraig Harrington are both 1-under par.

Callum Shinkwin and James Morrison are the clubhouse leaders on 9-under par.

CRICKET

Steve Smith remains the thorn in England’s side on day two of the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval.

A short time ago he was not out on 75 with Australia restricted to 179 for 7.

Earlier in the day, England were bowled out for 294.