RUGBY

Ireland will take a fully-fit squad to Japan for the World Cup.

Keith Earls has been cleared to travel despite picking up a knock in Saturday’s warm-up win over Wales at the Aviva.

Ireland begin their pool campaign against Scotland in Yokohama on the 22nd of this month.

GAELIC GAMES

Waterford look set to be without Tadhg De Burca for a large portion of next year.

The defender faces at least nine months on the sidelines having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury at the weekend.

De Burca was taken off midway through the first half of Clashmore-Kinsalebeg’s meeting with Cappoquin at the weekend.

Waterford remain without a manager after Paraic Fanning resigned after a single year in charge.

=====

Ann Downey has called time on her tenure in charge of Kilkenny.

It follows her third successive All Ireland final defeat – this time to Galway – at Croke Park yesterday.

Downey let the Cats to the All Ireland title in 2016 which was the first year of her second spell at the helm.

SOCCER

Matt Doherty could be given an outing at left-back for the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifier away to Georgia next month.

Enda Stevens is suspended for the game in Tblisi having picked up a booking in last Thursday’s draw with Switzerland and Mick McCarthy says the Wolves wing-back is an option to replace Stevens.

Ireland welcome Bulgaria to the Aviva for a friendly tomorrow night and McCarthy is hoping he’ll end the game with some selection headaches for the qualifiers away to Georgia and Switzerland https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/17roi.mp3

=====

Holders Dundalk are on the road in tonight’s FAI Cup quarter final.

Vinny Perth’s side have travelled to the RSC where they’ll face Waterford from 7.45.

HOCKEY

Ireland’s women’s and men’s sides must face their respective Canadian counterparts in the Olympic playoffs.

The women’s side will have home advantage for the two-legged tie in November.

But the men will travel to Vancouver to face a side ranked three places above them in the world.