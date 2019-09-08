GAELIC GAMES

Galway are the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Champions after beating Kilkenny at Croke Park.

That was the final game of a triple-header taking place at HQ.

An exceptional second-half performance saw Westmeath beat Galway 1-11 to 1-9 in the Intermediate final.

The Lake County trailed by 7 points at half-time.

Kerry meanwhile are the All-Ireland junior champions for 2019 after they saw off Munster rivals Limerick 11 points to 8 earlier on today.

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal is aiming for his fourth US Open title tonight.

The world number two takes on Russian Daniil Medvedev at Flushing Meadows at 9pm Irish time.

Victory would see the Spaniard move to within one of Roger Federer’s record of Major singles titles.

GOLF

Padraig Harrington finished up best of the Irish at Porsche European Open in Hamburg.

The European Ryder Cup captain shot a 3-under-par final round of 69 that left him 6-under for the tournament.

Gavin Moynihan shot a 2-over-par round of 74 to end on 3-over, while Michael Hoey’s 77 today saw him finish on 9-over.

England’s Paul Casey was the overall winner with a one stroke victory on 14-under.

CRICKET

England’s cricketers are trying to hang on on the final day of the fourth Test to prevent Australia retaining the Ashes.

They’re chasing an improbable victory target of 383 at Old Trafford.

The hosts are currently 195 for 8 in their second innings.

F1

Charles Leclerc (pron: sharl le-claire) won a pulsating Italian Grand Prix today.

The Ferrari driver crossed the line ahead of Valtteri Bottas and his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who was third at Monza.

It was the team’s first win at their home circuit since Fernando Alonso in 2010.