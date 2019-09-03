RUGBY

Joe Schmidt has hit back at World Rugby vice-president Agustin Pichot after he claimed that he would ask for answers if he was in Devin Toner’s position.

The selection of newly-qualified Jean Kleyn ahead of Toner for Ireland’s World Cup squad has led to much debate and criticism, including from Pichot.

The former Argentina scrum-half tweeted saying he felt sorry for him and he’d be asking for answers if he was him.

Schmidt addressed this criticism today https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/IrlWC.mp3

Meanwhile, Schmidt has confirmed that Johnny Sexton will start at out-half in Saturday’s final World Cup warm-up game against Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

It’ll be the first time the world player of the year has played this pre-season and Schmidt added that Joey Carbery could make the bench if he trains fully on Thursday.

Carbery’s been out of action since injuring his ankle against Italy last month.

Cian Healy, Robbie Henshaw and Keith Earls are also in contention to play this weekend.

GAELIC GAMES

A new Galway Senior Football manager will have to be recruited this winter after Kevin Walsh stepped down today after five years in charge.

The Killannin native, who won two All-Irelands as a player said he was ‘honoured’ to leave football in the county in ‘a better place’.

During his reign the Tribesmen won two Connacht titles and also reached a National Football League and an All-Ireland semi-final both of which they lost to Dublin.

Galway failed to reach the Super-8s this year, losing out to neighbours Mayo in the qualifiers.

In a statement, Galway County Board have thanked him for his ‘tremendous dedication’ and for putting ‘professional structures’ in place.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland women’s team kick off their Euro 2021 qualification campaign this evening.

Caretaker boss Tom O’Connor will be on the line as they face Montenegro at Tallaght Stadium where there’s a 7.30 start.

***

The EFL has agreed to discuss Bury’s re-entry into the Football League from next season.

The board will speak about the matter with member clubs – and consultation will take place in the coming weeks on whether they should be allowed to re-enter the league.

Meanwhile, Greater Manchester Police say they received a report of fraud involving Bury in June – which they are currently investigating.

***

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been withdrawn from the England squad due to a back injury.

The Manchester United defender earned his first call-up to the senior squad but isn’t fit to face Bulgaria and Kosovo in England’s Euro 2020 qualifiers.

TENNIS

Roger Federer continues his bid for a sixth U-S Open tennis title later, when he faces Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals.

Stan Wawrinka takes on Daniil Medvedev in this evening’s other men’s last-eight clash.

Jo Konta plays Elina Svitolina in the women’s quarters with Serena Williams set to face Qiang Wang.

CRICKET

England have made one change for the fourth Ashes Test with Australia.

Somerset bowler Craig Overton replaces Chris Woakes for the match at Old Trafford that starts tomorrow.

Joe Denly will move to the top of the batting order to open with Rory Burns, with Jason Roy to bat at number four.