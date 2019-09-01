GAELIC GAMES

Dublin and Kerry will have to do it all again in two weeks time after they played out a 1-16 apiece draw in the All-Ireland Senior Football final today.

***

The curtain raiser was the Minor Football final clash between Cork and Galway that went to extra-time after a dramatic finish.

The Rebels won 3-20 to 3-14.

Cork Captain Conor Corbett scoring 1-7.

SOCCER

There’s half-an-hour gone now in the North London derby at the Emirates.

Tottenham lead Arsenal 1-nil thanks to a Christian Eriksen goal after 10 minutes.

Earier on, Everton beat Wolves 3-2 at Goodison Park.

Twice the hosts were pegged back before Richarlison’s second goal of the game made the difference.

Manager Marco Silva said he was delighted with how his players faught till the end.

***

In the Scottish Premiership, Celtic won the first Old Firm Derby of the season earlier today.

Goals from Odsonne Édouard’s and Jonny Hayes saw the Boys win 2-nil.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy finished second at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland after losing a play-off this afternoon.

Five players finished on 14-under for the tournament, which was eventually won by Sebastian Soderberg.

The Swede was the only one to birdie the extra hole.

ROWING

Ireland’s Sanita Puspure has retained her gold medal at the World Championships in Austria.

Meanwhile Ronan Byrne and Philip Doyle have won a historic silver in the Men’s Double Sculls.

It was the first Irish medal in a men’s sculling World Championship event since 1975.

F1

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has won the Belgian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton was second for Mercedes to extend his championship lead.