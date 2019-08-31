RUGBY

Ireland have defeated Wales in their Rugby World Cup warm up game in Cardiff

Will O’Callaghan reports.

SOCCER

Tammy Abraham grabbed two goals as Chelsea drew 2-2 against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge.

Irish international Callum Robinson was on the scoresheet for the Blades.

Elsewhere, Manchester City defeated Brighton by 4 goals to nil.

Aaron Connolly made his Premier League debut, coming off the bench for Brighton.

West Ham had a 2-0 win over Norwich.

Jamie Vardy’s double helped Leicester City past Bournemouth 3-1,

Crystal Palace defeated 10 man Aston Villa by a goal to nil.

And Newcastle and Watford played out a 1-1 draw.

Earlier, Manchester United were held to a 1-all draw at Southampton.

The last game of today sees Liverpool go up against Burnley.

That game kicked-off at 5:30 and the score in that game remains 0-0.

GAELIC GAMES

Seamus McEnaney looks set to return as manager of the Monaghan senior footballers.

McEnaney previously held the role from 2004 to 2010.

During that tenure, he guided Monaghan to a Division 2 league title, as well as two Ulster Final appearances.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is three shots off the lead after Day 3 of the Omega European Masters in Switzerland.

The Ulsterman shot a one under par 63 to end the day on 11 under par for the tournament.

Argentina’s Andres Romero is the clubhouse leader on 14 under par.

BOXING

Castlerea middleweight Aoife O’Rourke boxes for gold this evening at the European Elite Women’s Championships.

She beat Russia’s Anastasia Shamanova on a split decision in Madrid last night to set up a meeting with Poland’s Elzebieta Wojcik (PR: Voy-chick).

ROWING

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy have collected Ireland’s first medal at the World Rowing Championships in Austria today.

They came first in the Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls, having already secured qualification for next year’s Olympics earlier in the week.

Elsewhere, Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska finished second in the women’s pair B-Final at the World Championships in Austria this morning and booked their place on the plane to Tokyo.

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal aims to reach the Fourth Round of the US Open this evening.

The Spaniard takes on South Korea’s Hyeon Chung at Flushing Meadows.