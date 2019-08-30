SOCCER

Shamrock Rovers will attempt to end their poor run against Dublin rivals Bohemians tonight.

The Hoops haven’t won in any of the last eight meetings of the sides.

Elsewhere, Dundalk are away to bottom side UCD.

Neale Fenn’s first game in charge of Cork City sees Sligo Rovers visit Turner’s Cross,

And Derry City travel to Waterford.

But a waterlogged pitch in Ballybofey means Finn Harps’ game with St. Pat’s has been postponed until next Friday.

Shelbourne could end their five-year stay in the First Division tonight.

Their promotion will be assured if they beat Bray, and Drogheda drop points at Athlone.

Elsewhere, Wexford face Longford,

But Galway versus Limerick is off.

Switzerland will be without Xherdan Shaqiri for next week’s Euro 2020 qualifier with the Republic of Ireland.

The playmaker, who has scored 22 times for his country, wants to concentrate on his club career at Liverpool.

Manchester United face midweek trips to Kazakhstan and Serbia in the Europa League.

They’ve been drawn with Astana, Partizan Belgrade and Dutch side A-Z Alkmaar.

Meanwhile, United defenders Chris Smalling and Matteo Darmian are poised to complete loan deals to Roma and Parma respectively.

Last season’s runners-up Arsenal are in Group F with Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege and Vitoria Setubal.

Wolves are in Group K along with Besiktas, Braga and Slovan Bratislava.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy’s now just one-shot off the lead at the Omega European Masters reaches its halfway stage.

The FedEx Cup-winner is 10-under par playing the last.

Gavin Green heads the field on 11-under.

But Padraig Harrington, Paul Dunne and Gavin Moynihan will all miss the cut.

ROWING

Two more Irish boats have secured qualification for next summer’s Olympic Games.

Sanita Puspure won her semi final of the Women’s Single Sculls at the World Championships in Linz today.

While the Men’s Pair of Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne also won their semi-final to book a berth in Tokyo.

And para-rower Katie O’Brien landed a bronze medal in the Women’s Single Sculls.

BOXING

Amy Broadhurst must content herself with a bronze at the European Elite Women’s Championships in Madrid.

The Louth lightweight lost to Finland’s Mira Potkonen by unanimous decision.

Aoife O’Rourke’s in semi final action later, with the Roscommon middleweight taking on the Russian Anastasia Shamanova.