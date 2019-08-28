SOCCER

Republic of Ireland under-21 manager Stephen Kenny has named Troy Parrott in his squad for the upcoming European Championships qualifers against Armenia and Sweden.

Southampton striker Michael Obafemi, Stoke defender Nathan Collins, Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and Bournemouth midfielder Gavin Kilkenny are also included.

Having impressed with the under-19s this summer, there’s a first call-up for new Celtic signing Jonathan Afolabi.

Kenny has also brought in Bohemians duo Danny Mandroiu and Darragh Leahy, U-C-D defender Liam Scales and Waterford attacker Zack Elbouzedi.

===

Everton manager Marco Silva says he will field a strong side in tonight’s League Cup second round tie against Lincoln, as it’s a competition he believes they can win.

That’s one of seven matches in the competition this evening, including an all Premier League clash were Newcastle host Leicester.

Sunderland go to Burnley, Bournemouth take on Forest Green and Portsmouth go to Q-P-R.

Swansea face Cambridge while Rotherham host Sheffield Wednesday.

===

Steve Dale has called for the EFL to rescind its decision to expel Bury from the Football League.

The club’s owner claims he now has two buyers who still want to takeover the team.

RUGBY

Former Ireland captain Jamie Heaslip thinks they’ve been holding back in the recent World Cup warm-up games.

Joe Schmidt’s side won 29-10 against Italy before suffering a record 42-point defeat to England at Twickenham last Saturday.

Ireland travel to Cardiff this weekend to face Grand Slam winners Wales and Heaslip thinks the Ireland head-coach hasn’t been giving away their tactical plans ahead of the tournament in Japan.

===

England prop Mako Vunipola is facing around 10 days on the sidelines after a re-occurance of a hamstring injury.

The English R-F-U have confirmed that he suffered a “small tear of scar tissue” in last Saturday’s win over Ireland at Twickenham.

Vunipola needed surgery after tearing his hamstring in Saracens victory against Leinster in the Heineken Champions Cup final in May.

LADIES FOOTBALL

Brendan Rice has been appointed the referee for next month’s All-Ireland Ladies Football final between Galway and Dublin.

It’ll be the second time the Down official has taken charge of the decider, he was also the man in the middle for the 2016 final between Dublin and Cork.

Rice says it’s an ‘honour’ to be appointed and that he hopes to be involved in a great game.

Carlow’s Jonathan Murphy will oversee the Intermediate final between Tipperary and Meath.

While Laois’ Kevin Phelan will referee the meeting of Louth and Fermanagh in the junior decider.

BOXING

Dundalk lightweight Amy Broadhurst has secured at least a bronze medal at the European women’s boxing championships in Madrid.

She’s advanced to the semi-finals after getting a unanimous victory over Anastasiia Beliakova of Russia in their quarter-final this afternoon.

Broadurst will face Finland’s Mira Potkonen on Friday.

ROWING

Sanita Puspure has moved a step closer to securing a place at next summer’s Olympics.

The reigning champion has eased into the women’s single sculls semi-finals at the World Championships by winning her quarter-final.

Puspure needs to finish in the top-nine overall to book a spot at the Toyko games.

TENNIS

Novak Djokoic continues his pursuit of a 17th Grand Slam title this evening.

The top seed faces Juan Ignacio Londero in the second round at the U-S Open.

Roger Federer, who lost to the Serb in the Wimbledon decider, will play the Bosnian Damir Dzumhur.