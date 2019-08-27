RUGBY

Joe Schmidt says Ireland were flat, slow and inaccurate in last Saturday’s 57-15 defeat to England at Twickenham.

Speaking this afternoon the head coach says the performance was unacceptable and beneath where they need to be ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

On the injury front, Keith Earls is out of Saturday’s warm-up with Wales with a knee tendonitis injury.

While Conor Murray trained this morning despite taking a knock to the head at Twickenham.

And Schmidt allayed fears Jonathan Sexton could miss the start of the World Cup and says the out-half will have played by next weekend.

SOCCER

Shamrock Rovers can close the gap on leaders Dundalk in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division to four points this evening.

Stephen Bradley’s side welcome Waterford to Tallaght Stadium where there’s an 8 o’clock start.

=====

Eight Premier League sides face tricky tests against lower league opposition in the second round of the EFL Cup tonight.

West Ham are away to Newport ,

Southampton make the trip to Championship side Fulham.

Norwich travel to Crawley Town

Watford host Coventry

Sheffield United play Blackburn

Aston Villa are away to Crewe

Crystal Palace take on Colchester United

And Brighton go to Bristol Rovers.

====

Bury are now almost certain to be expelled from the Football League after the company trying to buy the club said it couldn’t proceed.

The League One team had been given until 5pm to complete the deal with C and N Sporting Risk.

CYCLING

Sam Bennett has been denied back-to-back stage wins in the Vuelta Espana by the narrowest of margins.

Despite a late charge, the Carrick-on-Suir rider was beaten in a photo finish on stage 4 by Fabio Jakobsen.

Ireland’s Nicolas Roche retains the leader’s red jersey.

TENNIS

Naomi Osaka is beginning the defence of her US Open title around now against the world number 84 Anna Blinkova.

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep takes on Nicole Gibbes.

While the surprise package from Wimbledon – 15-year old Coco Gauff – begins her first US Open campaign against Anastasia Potapova.

Men’s second seed Rafa Nadal is also in action later when he faces John Millman.

And temperamental Nick Kyrgios (PR: Kir-ee-oss) takes on world number 86 Steve Johnson.