CYCLING

Sam Bennett has won the third stage of the Vuelta Espana

The Irish rider claimed the victory in a sprint into Alicante to make it 12 stage wins for 2019.

Nicolas Roche retains the leader’s red jersey with a 2-second lead over Nairo Quintana.

GAELIC GAMES

Derek McGrath is to return to hurling with the Laois minor hurlers.

The former Waterford senior manager will reportedly work alongside Liam Dunne.

McGrath last week closed the door on a return as Waterford manager following Paraic Fanning’s departure.

====

Munster strength and conditioning coach Aidan O’Connell has been appointed as High Performance Manager with Cork.

O’Connell will work with both the footballers and hurlers in the field of player development.

He previously worked with the Cork football backroom team between 2008 and 2012.

SOCCER

New Cork City manager Neale Fenn says returning to the club was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down.

Fenn won the Premier Division title with the Leesiders in 2005 and leaves Longford Town after two years in charge at the City Calling Stadium.

John Cotter has been in charge of Cork since John Caulfield resigned in May, and he will stay at the club as part of Fenn’s backroom team.

Fenn’s first game in charge will be at home to Sligo Rovers on Friday night.

===

Dundalk can re-establish a seven-points lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division tonight.

Vinny Perth’s side welcome bottom side UCD to Oriel Park.

RUGBY

Eben Etzebeth has been included in the South Africa World Cup squad despite having to deny allegations of assault and racism.

The second row was involved in an incident in Cape Town leading to accusations that he assaulted and racially abused a homeless man.

Etzebeth says the claims are “completely untrue and unfounded”, adding that “multiple witnesses” can corroborate his position.

TENNIS

The final Grand Slam of 2019 – the US Open – gets underway this evening.

The meeting of two former champions is the feature match on the Arthur Ashe Court, with Serena Williams facing Maria Sharapova.

French Open champion Ashleigh Barty opens proceedings on Ashe, facing world number 80 Zaria Diyas.

Top seed and defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic plays Roberto Carballes Baena.

While Roger Federer faces world number 190, Sumit Nagal of India.