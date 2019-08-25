The Dublin Ladies charge for three All-Irelands in a row continues.

They beat Cork at Croke Park.

Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald has said he will step down following the game.

Dublin will meet Galway in the decider on September 15th.

The Tribes have reached their first final since 2005 with a win at Croke Park.

They beat near-neighbours Mayo by 2-10 to 2-09.

SOCCER

Newcastle are leading Tottenham 1-0 heading into the last 15 minutes of their game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A strike from record-signing Joelinton gave them the lead after 27 minutes.

While, Burnley lead Wolves 1-0, the goal coming from Ashley Barnes.

Earlier in the Premier League, Manchester City moved into second in the Premier League after a win over Bournemouth.

They won 3-1 at the Vitality Stadium, with thanks to two goals from Sergio Aguero and another from Raheem Sterling.

Harry Wilson got one back for the hosts close to half-time.

Crumlin United booked their place in the next round of the FAI Cup.

They overcame Lucan United in the second round by three-goals-to-one.

Celtic have beaten Hearts 3-1 to go back top of the Scottish Premiership.

The Bhoys were overtaken by Rangers earlier after they beat St Mirren 1-0.

Goals from Callum McGregor, and two from Issouf Bayo helped Neil Lennon’s side back to the top of the table on goal difference.

Franny Kiernan reports

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/franny-13.mp3

Meanwhile, Rangers have maintained their perfect start to the Scottish Premiership season.

Steven Gerrard’s side were 1-nil winners at St Mirren.

Robert McElroy reports

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Robo.mp3

GOLF

Rory McIlroy will get his final round at the Tour Championship underway at 10-past-7 Irish time.

He’s out in the final group with leader Brooks Koepka.

He finished his third round ealier with a two-under 68, leaving him on 14 under for the tournament – a shot behind Koepka.

Five people were taken to hospital with a sixth treated at East Lake Golf Club following lightening strikes during Saturday’s play.

Erik van Rooyen has won the Scandanavian Masters in Sweden.

The South African won the tournament by a shot on Matthew Fitzpatrick on 19 under.

The best of the Irish was Gavin Moynihan, who ended on six-under after a four-under 74 today.

CRICKET

England’s hopes of winning the Ashes are still alive thanks to a remarkable innings from Ben Stokes.

He made 135 not out at Headingley as they chased down a victory target of 359 to beat Australia by one wicket in the third Test.

Stokes shared a last wicket partnership of 76 with Jack Leach to grab the win and level the series at 1-1 with two Tests remaining.