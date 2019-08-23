RUGBY

Rory Best says Twickenham will be an intimidating venue for Ross Byrne’s first Ireland start.

The Leinster out-half will take his place in the starting fifteen against England in tomorrow’s latest World Cup warm-up game.

But his captain feels Byrne has the attributes to force his way into Joe Schmidt’s final squad of 31 for Japan https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/RORYBEST.mp3

SOCCER

There are five-games in the FAI Cup second round this evening, with holders Dundalk making the trip to Derry.

After Neale Fenn’s departure, Daire Doyle is in temporary charge of Longford for their game away to Bohemians.

UCD welcome St. Pat’s to the Belfield Bowl.

Cork City travel to Galway United.

And Shamrock Rovers entertain Drogheda United.

Ahead of that game, Rovers have announced the signing of former Sheffield United left-back, Danny Lafferty.

===

Everton put their unbeaten start to the new Premier League season on the line when they travel to Aston Villa tonight.

Kick-off at Villa Park is at 8.

CRICKET

Australia are building a decent second innings lead in the third Ashes Test at Headingley.

A short time ago, the visitors were 92 for 3 with a lead of 204 runs.

It follows England being bowled out for a flimsy 67 runs in their first innings this morning.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy’s just one-shot off the lead heading into the second round of the Tour Championship.

He starts the day on 9-under par, and believes he needs three-more rounds in the 60s if he’s to win the 15-million dollar top prize on Sunday.

The American trio of Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas head the field in Atlanta on 10-under par.

Irish Boys U16 Championship

At Donabate Golf Club

21-23 August

Results

Par 213

213 J Byrne (Baltinglass) 71, 68, 74

214 F Kennedy (England) 70, 72, 72; T Higgins (Roscommon) 69, 70, 75

218 M O’Sullivan (Ballyneety) 74, 71, 73; J Hill (Galgorm Castle ) 71, 76, 71

219 M Deasy (Lee Valley) 75, 73, 71; F Dobbin (Malone) 75, 73, 71; Z Collins (Muskerry) 75, 72, 72

220 T Abom (Edmondstown) 78, 69, 73; L Cunningham (Galway Bay) 74, 73, 73; P McGrath (Cregmore Park) 69, 75, 76

221 C Kelly (Athlone) 75, 68, 78; P Ulmrich (Germany) 72, 77, 72; B Wilson (Warrenpoint) 71, 75, 75

222 D Strachan (France) 78, 72, 72

223 J Walsh (Kinsale ) 78, 72, 73; D Lally (Blainroe) 76, 73, 74; D McNicholl (Westmanstown) 75, 75, 73; A Mercie de Soultrait (France) 75, 72, 76; J Murphy (Douglas) 75, 71, 77; E Simonsen (Denmark) 73, 74, 76; C Mons (Germany) 71, 80, 72

224 H Griesheimer (Germany) 76, 75, 73; J Strang (Royal Portrush) 74, 75, 75; P Keeling (Roganstown ) 74, 74, 76

225 D Hogg (Belvoir Park) 74, 75, 76

226 A Byrne (Waterford) 75, 74, 77; A King (Faithlegg) 74, 78, 74; M Cully (Royal Tara) 74, 74, 78; L Abom (Edmondstown) 73, 78, 75

227 M Sandoz (Wales) 79, 71, 77; R Campbell (Greenacres) 77, 75, 75; E Garvey (Laytown & Bettystown) 77, 72, 78; J Foley (Elm Park) 76, 74, 77; P Ó Dochartaigh (Gweedore) 76, 74, 77; A Bolger (Castle) 75, 69, 83; E Freeman (Naas) 74, 74, 79; K Anderson (Galgorm Castle) 73, 75, 79; A Murray (Roganstown) 73, 71, 83; L Lyons (Limerick) 71, 79, 77

228 M Carson (Royal Belfast) 79, 73, 76; E Cassidy (Kinsale) 78, 72, 78; B St.John (Portmarnock) 74, 77, 77; E McArthur (Royal Portrush) 73, 77, 78; C O’Connor (Roscommon) 72, 79, 77

230 J Quinn (Castle) 78, 73, 79; T Lanigan (Carton House) 75, 75, 80; N Gohm (Germany) 73, 79, 78

231 L Flaherty (Roganstown) 76, 76, 79; B Hanratty (Donabate) 75, 76, 80

232 G O’Neill (Malahide) 71, 77, 84

238 S Inglis (Killiney) 77, 75, 86

Non Qualifiers

153 C Reilly (Royal Tara) 79, 74; F Hoare (Roscommon) 79, 74; B Caffrey (Ardee) 78, 75; R Donnellan (Galway Bay ) 77, 76; M O’Brien (Elm Park) 75, 78

154 L Dutartre (France) 79, 75; B Nolan (Woodbrook) 75, 79; L McKeen (Co Louth) 75, 79; S Novotny (Germany) 74, 80; M Ball (Rathmore) 72, 82

155 B Hanratty (Donabate) 81, 74; C Quinn (Castle) 81, 74; L Winter (Germany) 80, 75; R Link (Germany) 78, 77; D Behan (Naas) 77, 78; A Papaziani (France) 77, 78; R Fives (Faithlegg) 72, 83

156 C Keenan (Balmoral) 81, 75; P Gogarty (Laytown & Bettystown) 80, 76; D Mulligan (Laytown & Bettystown) 79, 77; L Kelly (Belvoir Park) 78, 78; R Govan (The Island) 78, 78; R McHugh (Baltinglass) 77, 79; A Darrah (Royal Portrush) 76, 80; J Cunningham (Carton House) 76, 80; J McMaster (Holywood) 75, 81

157 C McFadden (Headfort) 81, 76; S Sex (Portmarnock) 79, 78; R Davidson (Knock) 77, 80; C Parke (Knock) 75, 82

158 H O’Connell (Royal Dublin) 83, 75; A Foley (Edmondstown) 81, 77; A Luddy (Mitchelstown) 81, 77; C Rice (Doneraile) 81, 77; M Whelan (Ennis) 80, 78; L Murdoch (Scotland) 80, 78; R O’Shea (Elm Park) 80, 78; J Mitten (Westmanstown) 77, 81

159 T Dodds (Rathmore) 84, 75; J Kelly (Bray) 83, 76; F Farrell (Carrick-on-Shannon) 79, 80; L Mitchell (Portmarnock) 78, 81; H Ardle (Warrenpoint) 77, 82

160 M Holohan (Seapoint) 85, 75; T Jago Byrne (Palmerstown House Estate) 82, 78; D Cronin (Co Sligo) 82, 78; C Collins (Bermuda) 82, 78; N McGowan (Woodbrook) 78, 82; M Burns (Ardglass) 77, 83; D Finn (Loughrea) 77, 83

161 C Sullivan (Forrest Little) 85, 76; C Rowe (Tandragee) 84, 77; J McArthur (Royal Portrush) 84, 77; C O’Sullivan (Killiney) 81, 80; J McNulty (Headfort) 80, 81; K Connaughton (Roscommon) 78, 83; S Spicer (Dromoland) 77, 84; C Ward (Carton House) 76, 85

162 M Fitzgibbon (Portmarnock) 81, 81; E Magill (East Clare) 80, 82

163 E Rowe (Lisburn) 85, 78; A Fraser (Dun Laoghaire) 81, 82; S Deasy (Lee Valley) 77, 86

164

A Moran (Castle) 88, 76; C Flavin (Youghal) 85, 79; O Reilly (Newlands) 85, 79; P Curran (Edmondstown) 84, 80; D McDonogh (Oughterard) 84, 80; T Morrison (Carrickfergus) 84, 80; J Adler (Nenagh) 82, 82

165 L Kilfeather (Galway) 80, 85

166 S Varian (Dun Laoghaire) 85, 81

167 C Feeney (Enniscrone) 84, 83

168 J Higgins (Donabate) 88, 80; L Giblin (Carton House) 88, 80; L Freeman (Ballaghaderreen) 87, 81; D Sullivan (Forrest little) 86, 82; B Bracken (Portmarnock) 83, 85

169 T Bischoff (Germany) 89, 80; R O’Keeffe (Monkstown) 82, 87; J O’Sullivan (Malone) 81, 88

170 A Kelly (Castle Barna) 86, 84

171 E O’Sullivan (The Heritage) 81, 90

172 R Murray (Roganstown) 89, 83; N McCormack (Palmerstown House Estate) 87, 85

NR 77 I Winn (Ballyneety)

RTD 78 C Sheridan (Craddockstown)

RTD 82 S Calvert (Ballyneety)

RTD 85 M McKeown (Dun Laoghaire)

RTD A Curran (Craddockstown); C Diggin (Omagh); A Valery (France)

HOCKEY

A late goal from Anna O’Flanagan saw Ireland beat Belgium 2-1 in their relegation pool game at the Women’s EuroHockey Championship in Antwerp.

The win means Ireland need only to draw with Russia on Sunday to preserve their top tier status.