RUGBY

Ireland head-coach Joe Schmidt says they’ve faith in Ross Byrne ahead of Saturday’s World Cup warm up match against England.

The Leinster out-half will get his first international start at Twickenham – as he looks to book his place on the plane to Japan.

Johnny Sexton is again rested entirely with Connacht’s Jack Carty among the replacements.

Schmidt has plenty of priase for 24-year-old Byrne.

Conor Murray has been selected at scrum-half with Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose in midfield.

Rob Kearney, Jordan Larmour and Jacob Stockdale are the back three.

Rory Best captains the team from hooker with Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong also in the front-row.

Iain Henderson joins Jean Kleyn in the second-row with Peter O’Mahony, C-J Stander and Josh van der Flier in the back-row.

SOCCER

Celtic are expected to seal the return of Fraser Forster on loan today.

The England goalkeeper left Parkhead for Southampton five years ago.

Craig Gordon will start in goal for Neil Lennon’s side in the first leg of their Europa League play-off with A-I-K tonight.

Elsewhere, Wolves are away to Torino, Rangers are at Legia Warsaw while Linfield take on Qarabag in Belfast.

GAELIC GAMES

Derek McGrath has ruled himself out of the race to succeed Paraic Fanning as Waterford Senior Hurling manager.

McGrath, who managed the Deise for four seasons between 2014 and 2018, had implied he may be interested in a return to the role.

He has now said having momentarily thought about the position he has decided against putting his mane forward and wished the prospective candidates well.

GOLF

15-million dollars of prize money is on offer to the winner of this week’s season-ending PGA Tour Championship in Atlanta.

In a change of format, each player’s starting score will reflect how well they qualified.

Leader Justin Thomas begins from 10-under with Rory McIlroy teeing off five shots back at a-quarter-to-7 Irish time.