GAELIC GAMES

Galway are on the hunt for a new hurling manager after Micheál Donoghue announced he was stepping down last night after four years in charge.

The Clarinbridge clubman steered the county to the All-Ireland in 2017 after a 29-year gap.

Former Kerry star Kieran Donaghy says the time commitment needed to be an inter-county manager may have played a part in the decision:

The Galway County Board have said they hope to have a successor in place by October 1st.

SOCCER

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has completed a move to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

The England international was a free agent after leaving the Anfield club and has signed a three-year deal in Turkey.

Sturridge made 160 appearances in six seasons for Liverpool.

++

Republic of Ireland Under-19 international star Jonathan Afolabi has been unveiled as Celtic’s latest signing.

He joins on a free transfer, having left Southampton towards the end of last season.

Afolabi has signed a three-year contract at Parkhead.

++

The man in charge of implementing V-A-R in the Premier League hopes fans will learn to accept the technology.

Neil Swarbrick’s overseeing the Video Assistant Referee system in the top flight for the first time this season.

Some supporters have been critical of how it’s been used during games so far.

Swarbrick tells Sky Sports News, they’ve tried to explain how the technology should benefit the game with the help of the TV channels.