EQUESTRIAN

The Irish Dressage team have qualified for an Olympic Games for the first ever time.

The final Irish rider Judy Reynolds, onboard Vancouver K, scored a new Irish Grand Prix record score of 76.351%, with a final team score of 213.540 at the European Championships in Rotterdam today.

The Kildare native had particular praise for her horse.

It means the Irish team will take part in the event in the Tokyo Games next summer.

RUGBY

Johnny Sexton was one of five players who sat out Ireland’s warm weather training in Portugal today.

It means Jack Carty could be in line to start in the World Cup warm-up against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Robbie Henshaw, Keith Earls and James Ryan also sat out today’s session.

Ireland’s Skills and Kicking Coach Richie Murphy also gave this update today on the fitness of Joey Carbery:

GAELIC GAMES

Meath hurling manager Nick Fitzgerald has announced he is stepping down from his role.

The Waterford native steered the Royal County to their second Christy Ring Cup success in four years in June.

Fitzgerald said that travel and time commitments with his work were a key reason behind his decision to leave