GAELIC GAMES

The triumphant Tipperary hurlers will return to Semple Stadium this evening.

The team bus – with Liam McCarthy as a passenger – is due to arrive in Thurles at 7pm

James Barry picked up his second All Ireland medal yesterday, but says their win over Kilkenny won’t have quelled their hunger for further success https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/tipphurl-2.mp3

SOCCER

Manchester United travel to Wolves in the Premier League tonight looking to put things right from last season.

They suffered away defeats to today’s opponents in the top flight and FA Cup.

Kick off there is at 8.

Bohemians are looking to reach their first League Cup final in a decade tonight.

Keith Long’s side travel to Oriel Park to face Dundalk in the semi-finals of the EA Sports Cup with kick-off at 7.45.

Shamrock Rovers can close the gap on Dundalk to four-points in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division tonight.

The Hoops go to the RSC to play Waterford where there’s an 8 o’clock start.

Bayern Munich have paid Barcelona 8-point-5 million euro to take Philippe Coutinho on-loan from Barcelona for the season.

The Bundesliga champions will pay the entirety of the Brazilian’s wages, and have the option to buy the player outright for 120-million next summer.

Northern Ireland midfielder Oliver Norwood has announced his retirement from international football.

The 28 year old played for his country 57 times and was part of the Euro 2016 squad.

Norwood says he wants to concentrate on his club career with newly promoted Premier League side Sheffield United.

HOCKEY

Ireland have gotten back on track at the Women’s European Hockey Championship in Antwerp.

Róisín Upton scored four as the World Cup finalists thrashed Belarus by 11-goals to nil.

A win over Germany on Wednesday will secure Ireland a place in the semi finals.

GOLF

Amateur champion James Sugrue is one of three Irish players named in the Britain and Ireland squad for the Walker Cup.

Caolan Rafferty and Conor Purcell have also been selected in the ten-man team to face the United States at Hoylake on September 7th and 8th.

RACING

Kevin Brouder consolidated his fourth-placed position in the jockeys’ championship when riding his 17th winner of the season on the Stephen Mahon-trained Sizing Malbay at Ballinrobe.

Only Paul Townend, Davy Russell and Darragh O’Keeffe have ridden more winners than the Listowel conditional this term and Brouder’s latest success came as the 3/1 favourite readily accounted for Trendsetter by a length and a quarter.

RUGBY

Ulster back row Marcel Coetzee has been ruled out of the Springboks side for the World Cup.

He requires ankle surgery on Wednesday having injured the joint in Saturday’s win over Argentina in Pretoria.

Coetzee could miss the first three months of the Ulster season as a result.