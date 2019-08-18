GAELIC GAMES

Tipperary have won the All-Ireland Senior Hurling championship final.

They beat Kilkenny on a scoreline of 3-25 to 0-20.

Niall O’Meara , Seamus Callanan and John O’Dwyer with the goals for the Premiere.

The Cats Richie Hogan was sent off in the first half for a straight red card.

***

Galway have won three consecutive Electric Ireland Minor Championships.

The Tribesmen beat Kilkenny 3-14 to 12 points in the curtain raiser today.

Sean McDonagh scored 2-8 in a man of the match performance.

SOCCER

A brace from Mason Mount has Chelsea 1-nil up against Leicester City at Stamford Bridge.

It’s Frank Lampard’s first game on the line as manager at the west London ground.

Newly promoted Sheffield United got their first win of the new Premier League season earlier today.

The Blades beat Crystal Palace 1-nil at Bramall Lane.

John Lundstram with the goal just after half-time.

***

In the only game of the day in the Sky Bet Championship Reading beat Cardiff City 3-nil earlier today.

GOLF



Rory McIlroy gets his final round at the BMW Championship underway in just over half-an-hour from 10-under-par, in a tie for 13th.

The Ulsterman is 11 shots off the lead that’s held by American Justin Thomas.

Open Champion Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell will both resume at the same time from 2-under.

***

Paul Dunne finished up best of the Irish at the Czech Masters.

The Wicklow man ended on 9-under-par after a final round of 69 today.

Padraig Harrington was 4-under.

Belgian Thomas Pieters enjoyed a one shot win on 19-under.

CRICKET

England’s cricketers have set Australia a target of 267 to win on the final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

Ben Stokes scored an unbeaten 115 as Joe Root’s side declared their second innings on 258 for 5.

HOCKEY

The Irish men’s hockey have drawn 3-all with Scotland in the European Championships in Antwerp.

Shane O’Donoghue scored a last-gasp penalty to seal the draw.

Earlier on today, the women’s team were beaten 2-1 by England.



RACING

It’s the final day of the August Festival at Tramore today with a seven racecard currently taking place.