SOCCER

Arsenal have continued their winning start to the Premier League season.

They made it back-to-back victories at the beginning of the campaign after getting past Burnley 2-1.

In the 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League, Adrian won the race against time to start for Liverpool ahead of 20-year-old Corkman Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Merseysiders beat Southampton by 2-1, with the goals coming from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firminho.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth won against Aston Villa, it finished 2-1.

Brighton got a point at home to West Ham, it ended 1-1

Teemu Pukki bagged his first hat-trick in the Premier League, they beat Steve Bruce’s Newcastle 3-1 at Carrow Road.

Meanwhile, Everton got the better of Watford by 1-0, thanks to Bernard’s first goal of the season.

In the 5:30 Kick-Off, Premier League champions Manchester City are hosting Spurs. That game is currently 0-0

CAMOGIE

The All-Ireland senior camogie semi-finals take place in a double header in Limerick.

First up, Kilkenny take on Tipperary at 5.30.

While later at 7.15, reigning All-Ireland champions Cork take on Galway.

GOLF

Open Champion Shane Lowry is in the clubhouse at the BMW Championship after a four-under 68 today.

He’s on two under for the tournament.

Graeme McDowell is three-under after playing eight, while Rory McIlroy is one of the later starters.

The Ulsterman starts his third round at 6pm from eight-under par.

Hideki Matsuyama leads on 12-under par.

Arnaus Adri and Thomas Pieters are joint leaders at the Czech Masters.

They’re both on 15 under par.

Paul Dunne is best of the Irish on six under par and is in the clubhouse after a three-under 69, while Padraig Harrington is on two-under after a 73.

RUBGY

Wales have gone to the top of the rugby union world rankings.

They climbed above New Zealand with a 13-6 win over England in their World Cup warm-up in Cardiff.

Warren Gatland’s side lost to the same opponents at Twickenham last weekend.

RACING

It’s the penultimate day of the August Festival at Tramore with a seven-race card getting underway at 5.10.

CRICKET

England’s cricketers are looking to build their lead on day four of the second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord’s.

They bowled out the tourists for 250 – and Joe Root’s side are now on 9 for 2 in their second innings, 17 runs ahead.

Steve Smith top scored with 92 for the Australians – after going off following a blow to the head from a Jofra Archer delivery