SOCCER

Tottenham’s teenage striker Troy Parrott has been included in a provisional 40-man Republic of Ireland squad for next month’s Euro 2020 qualifier with Switzerland.

The 17-year old is one of three new faces along with Stoke defender Nathan Collins, and Doncaster’s former Cork City winger Kieran Sadlier.

Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy gets a first call-up from the current manager, and could make his first international appearance in 35-months.

Ireland play the Swiss at the Aviva on September 5th before Bulgaria visit Dublin for a friendly five-days later.

The manager says Parrott, Collins and Michael Obafemi could still play for the under-21s https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mcccarthy.mp3

===

There’s no room for goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher in that squad, but he could make his Liverpool debut against Southampton tomorrow.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has revealled second choice keeper Adrian was injured in the Super Cup win on Wednesday after a collision with a pitch invader.

First choice keeper Alisson is facing a number of weeks out with a calf injury, while emergency signing Andy Lonergan is waiting in the wings.

====

Dundalk return to SSE Airtricity Premier Division action this evening when they welcome Finn Harps to Oriel Park.

Second placed Shamrock Rovers go to Derry City.

Bohemians play host to UCD

Waterford play Cork City,

And St. Pat’s entertain Sligo Rovers.

====

Second placed Drogheda face Wexford in the First Division this evening.

Cabinteely face Galway United,

Bray play Cobh, and Limerick take on Athlone.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell will begin the second day of the BMW Championship at Medinah just four-shots off the lead.

Both are 3-under par, and tee off either side of 7pm Irish time.

Shane Lowry will tee off from level par just after 6pm.

Overnight leader Jason Kokrak has moved to 9-under par on day two.

CRICKET

Play is still suspended at Lord’s on day three of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia.

A planned pitch inspection failed to materialise as the rain started falling again.

If play resumes again today, Australia will be 80 for 4 in their first innings, trailing England by 178 runs.