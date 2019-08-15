GAELIC GAMES

Kerry say they have the utmost confidence in All Ireland football final referee David Gough.

The Slane official was handed the September 1st meeting of the Kingdom and Dublin despite questions over his suitability from some pundits formerly involved with Kerry.

But County Chairman Tim Murphy told Radio Kerry that the team and the management have no issue with Gough’s appointment.

Murphy also says they hope to have Stephen O’Brien’s appeal against his final suspension resolved inside the next three to four days.

They’re appealing the second of three black cards shown to the Kenmare forward this year.

GOLF

Shane Lowry has parred the first three holes of his opening round at the BMW Championship – the penultimate tournament of the PGA Tour Playoffs.

Rory McIlroy is playing the first, while Graeme McDowell goes out in the next few minutes.

Lowry and McIlroy remain in the hunt for the 15-million dollar top prize, while McDowell needs a strong finish this weekend if he’s to qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship.

Jim Furyk’s the early leader on 4-under.

====

Paul Dunne is best of the Irish on 2-under par as the opening day of the Czech Masters draws to a close.

Gavin Moynihan shot a 1-under par round of 71

While Padraig Harrington finished the day on 1-over.

There’s a three-way tie for the lead with Erik van Rooyen, Lee Slattery and Gavin Green all on 7-uner par.

SOCCER

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo can afford to rest some key players tonight in the Europa League.

They hold a 4-nil lead over Pyunik of Armenia ahead of the second leg of their third qualifying round tie at Molineux (PR: Mol-in-new).

Elsewhere, Rangers are 4-2 up on Midtylland (PR: Mitchel-land) going into their second leg at Ibrox.

While Aberdeen trail the Croatians of Rijeka by 2-goals to nil.

CRICKET

Following yesterday’s wash-out, there’s been unbroken play on day 2 of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

Australia won the toss and put England in to bat first, and a short time ago the hosts were 210 for 7 in their first innings.

CYCLING

Sam Bennett has surendered the race lead on the BinckBank Tour in Belgium.

Today’s hilly fourth stage in the Ardennes was won by Tim Wellens, who has also assumed the leader’s green jersey.

Bennett drops to fourth on general classification and 19-seconds down on Wellens.