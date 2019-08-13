SOCCER

Dundalk need to overcome their European goal drought if they’re to reach the playoff round of the Europa League.

The Lilywhites trail Slovan Bratislava by a goal to nil ahead of the second leg of their third round qualifier at Tallaght Stadium.

Dundalk have scored just once in their five European outings so far this summer, but head coach Vinny Perth is confident they can find the goals they need tonight.

Kick-off is at 8.

At the same stage of the competition, Linfield take a 2-1 lead into their second leg with Sutjeska at Windsor Park.

==

The second half is just underway in Wexford Youths final Champions League qualifying group game.

It’s currently Wexford 2 Birkirkara 1.

Wexford know they can’t progress to the last-32.

===

Celtic could end the night 180-minutes from the Champions League group phase.

The Hoops and Cluj (PR: Clooj) are level at 1-1 ahead of the sdcond leg of their third round qualifier at Parkhead.

====

A trip to Bohemians awaits the winner of tonight’s re-arranged FAI Cup tie.

Longford play host to Athlone in the Midland’s ‘Clasico’, with kick-off at City Calling Stadium at 7.45.

===

Sligo Rovers have secured two members of their current squad for next season.

Romeo Parkes and Johnny Dunleavy will both stay at the Showgrounds through the 2020 campaign.

RUGBY

Joey Carbery is set to be fit for Ireland’s World Cup opener against Scotland on September 22nd.

However, the Munster out-half is unlikely to play in the remainder of Ireland’s warm-up games due to an ankle ligament injury.

Carbery was stretchered off in Saturday’s win over Italy at the Aviva.

He’s expected to be out for four weeks, which would mean he’ll return in time for Ireland’s first Pool A game in Yokohama.

CYCLING

Sam Bennett has won the second stage of the Binck Bank Tour in Belgium.

The Irish rider followed up yesterday’s win with a sprint victory into Ardooie

The win is Bennett’s 10th stage victory of 2019.

CRICKET

Ireland’s women have lost to Thailand in their latest T-20 international in the Netherlands.

After seeing yesterday’s match with the tournament hosts abandoned, Ireland were again undone by the weather.

They lost a rain-curtailed match to the in-form Thai side by 7-wickets via the Duckworth-Lewis method.