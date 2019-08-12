GAELIC GAMES

Kerry hope to have Stephen O’Brien cleared to play Dublin in the All Ireland Football final.

The Kenmare forward picked up his third black card of the campaign late in yesterday’s semi final win over Tyrone, and would be suspended for September’s decider.

It’s believed Kerry are hoping to overturn the black card O’Brien received in their Super-8 win over Meath.

RUGBY

England head coach Eddie Jones has left Mike Brown and Ben Te’o out of his squad for the World Cup.

The pair were believed to have been involved in an altercation during training camp in Italy a fortnight ago, and neither will go to Japan.

Uncapped former sevens player Ruaridh McConnochi has been named in the squad.

Lewis Ludlam, Jack Singleton and Willi Heinze – who all earned their first caps against Wales yesterday – are also included.

Ireland will face England in their next warm-up game on Saturday week, and Jones’ side open up their Pool C campaign against Tonga on September 22nd.

====

Wales out-half Gareth Anscombe has been ruled out of the World Cup.

The Ospreys number-10 sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during yesterday’s defeat to England at Twickenham.

SOCCER

Non-league sides Glengad United, Crumlin United and Lucan United all await their fate in this evening’s FAI Cup second round draw.

That’s just getting underway now.

====

Philippe Coutinho has been offered to Bayern Munich on loan from Barcelona.

Reports from Catalunya say if the the move happens then Bayern would have to pay all of Coutinho’s 11-million euro a year salary.

TENNIS

Andy Murray makes his return to singles action for the first time since hip surgery at the Cincinnati Masters tennis this evening.

The former world number 1 takes on Richard Gasquet (PR: Ree-shar Gas-kay).

Murray hasn’t played singles since losing in the first round of the Australian Open in January.

HOCKEY

New Irish Women’s Head Coach Sean Dancer has named his first squad ahead of next week’s European Championships in Belgium.

15 World Cup silver medalists are named in the 18-person panel, with Katie Mullan as captain.

Nikki Evans returns to the squad after impressing in recent games against Italy.

Ireland begin their tournament against England this Sunday morning.

RACING

Kevin Brouder took the riding honours at Cork on Bank Holiday Monday where he rode two winners. He landed the opportunity maiden hurdle on odds-on favourite Sky Marshall, the Charles Byrnes-trained 4/6 chance running out an easy winner, scoring by all of six lengths from his main market rival, the 7/2 chance Pike County. Brouder moved on to the 13-winner mark for the season with a narrow success on the Ger Lynch-trained Miss McIlroy in the 2m3f mares’ handicap hurdle. He brought the 25/1 chance from well off the pace to beat Cailean’s Angel by three parts of a length for the Craughwell trainer.

Brouder was a winner again at Roscommon on the following evening where Mr Smith took the 2m7f handicap hurdle in runaway fashion. At the corresponding meeting three years ago, Ballingarry trainer Charles Byrnes brought off a famous treble and a legendary gamble. One of those winners was Mr Smith, and carrying a mandatory penalty for his impressive win on the final day of the Galway festival, the strong 4-9 favourite began to race from early in the back straight on the final circuit and burned away all of his opponents, scoring by 12 lengths from Messie.

Charles Byrnes and Kevin Brouder were winners again at Sligo on Thursday where Give Battle took the 2m1f handicap hurdle. The 11/8 favourite, a runner-up on each of his last three starts, hit the front after the final flight and beat outsider Jazz Ranger by a length and three quarters.