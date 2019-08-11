Gaelic Games

Kerry are through to the All-Ireland Senior Football Final

They beat Tyrone on a scoreline of 1-18 to 0-18

***

In the curtain raiser, Galway defeated Kerry in the Electric Ireland Minor semi-final.

14 points to 13 was the final score and that brings an end to the Kingdom’s five year reign as champions.

The Tribesmen will face Cork in the decider next mont

SOCCER

The first top six clash of the new Premier League season has gotten undeway.

Manchester United have welcomed Chelsea and their new manager Frank Lampard to Old Trafford.

While the Blues are under a transfer ban, United have splashed the cash over the summer.

Record breaking signing Harry McGuire started at centre-half.

With 20 minutes played united lead 1-nil thanks to a Marcus Rashford penalty.

Earlier on, Arsenal beat Newcastle 1-nil at St. James’ Park.

Last year’s golden boot winner and man-of-the match Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (pron: oh-bam-e-yang) with the goal just before the hour mark.

Gunner’s boss Unai Emery says their hard work in pre-season paid off.

Elsewhere, Wolves and Leicester City played out a scoreless draw at the King Power Stadium.

Wolves had a goal ruled out by V-A-R.

Here at home, in the first round of the FAI Cup Lucan United beat Dublin neighbours Killester Donnycarney 2-1 today.

Galway United enjoyed a 2-1 win over Collinstown and UCD beat Letterkenny Rovers 5-2 at the Bowl.

And Waterford beat Maynooth University 2-0.

In the Scottish Premiership Rangers beat Hibernian 6-0

Robert McElroy reports;

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/robo.mp3

GOLF

Open Champion Shane Lowry is 6-under par through 4 holes of his final round at The Northern Trust in New Jersey underway.

That has him in a tie for 25th.

Rory McIlroy meanwhile tees off at 20-past-6.

He’s in a tie for 8th on 10-under-par, four shots off the lead that’s held by American Patrick Reed.

RACING

A seven race card is currently taking place at Tipperary.