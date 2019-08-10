GAA

It’s halftime in Croke Park as Mayo and Dublin battle for a place in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final.

Mayo currently lead by two points – 8 points to 6.

—

Mayo and Galway will face each other in the Ladies Senior Football Championship semi-final.

Galway defeated Waterford in terrible conditions in Pearse Park by 1-12 to 2-4.

Earlier Mayo overcame Armagh 2-12 to 1-12

RUGBY

This afternoon, Ireland got their World Cup preparations underway with a win over Italy.

Ireland fielded an experimental side as they defeated Italy by 29 points to 10.

However there was worry when Joey Carbery was stretchered off with an ankle injury.

Mike Fuller from Killarney Rugby club reviews the action

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/fuller-3.mp3

SOCCER

Aston Villa are leading Tottenham by a goal to nil in the late game in the Premier League.

John McGinn with the opener to the hosts on their return to the top flight.

Graham Potter has got his tenure as Brighton manager off to a perfect start.

They were 3-nil winners at Watford in the opening game of their campaign.

Burnley were also 3-nil victors as they beat Southampton.

Striker Ashley Barnes scored twice for Sean Dyche’s team.

Newly promoted Sheffield United came from behind to draw 1-1 at Bournemouth, while Crystal Palace and Everton played out a goalless draw.

In the lunchtime kick off, Manchester City thrashed West Ham 5-nil.

—

Celtic have made it two wins from two to start the defence of their Scottish Premiership title.

They thrashed Motherwell 5-2 at Fir Park.

Franny Kiernan reports

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Franny.wav

—

Holders Dundalk are in action in the First Round of the FAI Cup this evening.

The Lilywhite’s face Cobh Ramblers at St Colman’s Park.

Elsewhere, Athlone Town travel to the City Calling Stadium to face Longford Town.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Kilbeggan this evening with the first off at 25-to-6.