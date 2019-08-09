GAELIC GAMES

Galway captain Ian McGlynn is free to play in their All-Ireland Minor Hurling final against Kilkenny on Sunday week.

The defender has successfully appealed against the red card he received in the second-half of their semi-final victory over Wexford.

The Central Hearings Committee have determined that his alleged strike with a hurley was not proven and they’ve overturned the dismissal.

While Laois forward Aaron Dunphy is set to miss their Leinster Senior Hurling Championship opener next summer.

The Borris-In-Ossory/Kilcotton club man was sent off for a strike on Paudie Maher in the Joe McDonagh Cup champions’ defeat to Tipperary in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Dunphy was shown a straight red card and the C-H-C have upheld that decision.

Donegal’s maoir uisce Gary Boyle will not be allowed on the sideline for their next Championship game after he was found guilty of “unofficial entry onto the field of play” during their draw with Kerry in the Super 8s at Croke Park.

SOCCER

The Premier League season kicks off at Anfield tonight.

Liverpool play host to newly-promoted Norwich City.

Tonight's game also sees the first use of V-A-R in the Premier League, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is in favour

Kick off at Anfield is at 8.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola fears Leroy Sane could be out for six or seven months with a knee injury.

The German winger tore his anterior cruciate ligament in their Community Shield win over Liverpool last Sunday.

The Dublin derby meeting of Bohemians and Shelbourne is the pick of tonight’s FAI Cup first round ties.

Elsewhere this evening, Finn Harps travel to Shamrock Rovers.

St. Pat’s play Bray.

Cork face a tricky test away to Cabinteely,

And Derry face Wexford.

Three non-League sides are hoping to cause upsets tonight with Cobh Wanderers taking on Limerick.

Glebe North entertain Sligo Rovers

And Avondale United go to Drogheda.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy gets his second round underway at the Nothern Trust just after 6pm Irish time.

The world number 3 tees off from 6-under par.

Shane Lowry goes out just before 6 from 2-under.

Jordan Spieth is the new leader on 10-under par – he’s set to finish with a 65 today.

Tiger Woods has been forced to withdraw from the tournament due to oblique muscle issues.

RUGBY

Alun Wyn Jones will become the most capped Welsh player ever on Sunday.

He’ll captain his nation against England at Twickenham – his 135th Test for Wales and the British and Irish Lions.

Head coach Warren Gatland has named an experienced squad for the game, including an unchanged back-line from their Six Nations Grand Slam clinching win over Ireland in March

RACING

Romanised heads a two-pronged challenge for Curragh trainer Ken Condon in Sunday’s Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville with last year’s Irish 2,000 Guineas hero joined by stablemate Success Days again in the eight-runner Group 1 contest due off at 3.25pm.

Romanised, last month’s Group 2 Minstrel Stakes winner at the Curragh, will be partnered by Billy Lee and is currently the 11/4 second favourite behind the Pierre-Charles Boudot-trained market leader Watch Me while Niall McCullagh will team up with 20/1 shot Success Days.

Connections of Romanised will be hoping for a better return than 12 months ago when he could only finish fifth behind Jessica Harrington’s star filly Alpha Centauri in last year’s Marois while Success Days finished ninth in the same race.