SOCCER

The Premier League transfer window has closed.

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney, with David Luiz set to follow from Chelsea.

Inter have completed the 78-million euro signing of Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United, with the Belgian striker signing a five-year deal at the San Siro.

Tottenham have signed Giovani Lo Celso on loan from Real Betis and Fulham full-back Ryan Sessegnon.

Crystal Palace say Wilfried Zaha is staying at the club, despite him handing in a transfer request at Selhurst Park.

Newcastle have re-signed Andy Carroll on an initial one-year deal.

The striker was available on a free transfer after being released by West Ham earlier this summer.

Carroll scored 33 goals during his first spell at St James’ Park – before leaving for Liverpool in January 2011.

He tells Sky Sports News, it’s an amazing feeling to be back.

The Magpies have also signed Swedish defender Emil Krafth from Amiens.

Watford have completed the signing of Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr from Rennes.

Aaron Mooy has joined Brighton on a season-long loan from Huddersfield.

Former England goalkeeper Scott Carson is joining Manchester City on loan from Derby.

Danny Drinkwater’s undergoing a medical at Burnley ahead of a loan move from Chelsea.

Charlie Austin has passed a medical at Wes Brom and will leave Southampton for 4-million.

RUGBY

Munster pair Jean Kleyn and Mike Haley are set to make their Ireland debuts in Saturday’s World Cup warm-up Test with Italy.

Kleyn’s been named in the second row for the game at the Aviva, having only become eligible to play for Ireland today.

Haley’s the other uncapped player in the matchday-23, and he’s been named among the replacements.

There’s no room for Jonathan Sexton in the squad, with Joey Carbery starting at out-half and Connacht’s Jack Carty on the bench.

Tommy O’Donnell starts in the back row, marking his first international appearance since the 2016 Six Nations.

Rhys Ruddock, who captains the side, is delighted to have Kleyn on-board.

The Ireland team to face Italy on Saturday in full:

Front Row is Jack McGrath, Rob Herring and Andrew Porter

Second Row is the new partnership of Jean Kleyn and Devin Toner

And the back row sees Rhys Ruddock and Tommy O’Donnell join Jordi Murphy

In the backs, Luke McGrath joins out-half Joey Carberry in the half-backs.

Garry Ringrose partners Chris Farrell in the centre.

And Jordan Larmour lines out at full back, with Dave Kearney and Andrew Conway on the wings.

The replacements are Niall Scannell, Cian Healy, John Ryan, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne, Kieran Marmion, Jack Carty and Mike Haley.

GOLF

Shane Lowry is 1-under par with three-holes to play of his opening round at the Northern Trust – his first tournament since winning the Open Championship.

Rory McIlroy is 5-under with four to play.

Tiger Woods is struggling again on 3-over.

Troy Merritt heads the field following a 9-under par round of 62.