SOCCER

Seven-days after their Champions League exit, Dundalk are plunged into Europa League action this evening.

Vinny Perth’s side are in Slovakia to face Slovan Bratislava in the third qualifying round.

Dundalk striker Pat Hoban is hopeful of a positive result tonight, but knows they need to be solid at the back.

Kick off is at 7.15.

====

Celtic are among the sides in action this evening in the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

The Scottish champions are in Romania to face Cluj from 7.

====

Earlier today, Wexford Youths went down 3-1 to Vllaznia in their first group game of the Women’s Champions League qualifying round.

Tom Elmes’ are back in action on Saturday when they face group hosts Gintra.

====

In transfer news, Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel says the club are better off letting Romelu Lukaku go if he doesn’t want to be there.

Inter Milan and Juventus are both thought to be interested in the striker – who is training away from the United squad in Belgium.

Schmeichel tells Sky Sports News, Lukaku’s departure would also help manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tactically.

Elsewhere, Wilfried Zaha has reportedly handed in a transfer request as he seeks a move away from Crystal Palace.

Everton and Arsenal have also had bids rejected this summer.

James McCarthy is almost certain to join Palace from Everton for 8-million pounds.

==

David Luiz is trying to force through a move to Arsenal.

The Brazilian defender reportedly refused to train with Chelsea this morning.

And Arsenal boss Unai Emery has said he’s hopeful they can sign a central defender before tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

The Londoners have already broken their club record to buy winger Nicolas Pepe this summer.

Emery tells Sky Sports News, he knows they need to strengthen at the back as well.

==

Watford have signed free agent Danny Welbeck.

The former England forward was released by Arsenal at the end of last season.

==

And Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has again apologised to Sheffield Wednesday fans for the way he left the club.

He resigned at Hillsborough after just six months in charge at the Championship side.

Bruce tells Sky Sports News, Newcastle was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

GAELIC GAMES

Paul Taylor will continue as Sligo football manager for a second year.

He’s been unanimously ratified to lead the Yeats County through 2020.

====

The Gaelic Grounds in Limerick will play host to the All-Ireland under-20 Hurling final between Cork and Tipperary.

There will be a 6pm throw-in on Saturday August 24th.

It’s a repeat of last month’s Munster decider, which Tipperary won by a point.

SNOOKER

Mark Allen is through to the quarter finals of the China Open.

He beat Ali Carter 6-2 this afternoon to set up a last-8 meeting with Ding Junhui.