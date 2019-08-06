RUGBY

Andy Farrell will be in charge of the Ireland side for Saturday’s World Cup warm-up game with Italy.

Joe Schmidt has left for New Zealand due to a family bereavement.

Ireland scrum-coach Greg Feek expects Schmidt to return later this week.

Tralee native Ultan Dillane was released from the Ireland squad along with fellow Munster man Rory Scannell yesterday.

It’s unlikely they’ll now make the plane for Japan for the World Cup next month.

Greg Feek says that cutting them was a tough decision.

Elsewhere, Ben Te’o and Mike Brown have been left out of England’s squad for Sunday’s rugby union international with Wales.

Eddie Jones’s side meet the Welsh twice – and also play Ireland and Italy – before heading off to the World Cup in Japan.

Jones says those who’ve missed out may get “another opportunity”.

GOLF

The quarter finals of the AIG Irish Close Championship are taking place on the Old Course at Ballybunion. For the latest we join Alan Kelly.

SOCCER



Republic of Ireland midfielder Harry Arter has joined Championship side Fulham on loan for the season.

The 29-year old could make the move from Bournemouth a permanent one next season.

Arter spent last season on loan at Cardiff City.

====

Laurent Koscielny is leaving Arsenal to join Bordeaux.

The Premier League club have agreed a 5-million euro fee with the French side for the defender who refused to take part in Arsenal’s pre-season

He made 353 appearances for Arsenal across nine years.

===

Derby County have confirmed that Wayne Rooney will join them as a player-coach in January.

The former Manchester United captain will end his spell with DC United to take his first steps in coaching.

Rooney has signed an 18-month contract with the Championship side where he’ll work under new manager Philip Cocu.

Speaking to Sky Sports News ahead of the announcement, Derby owner Mel Morris revealed talks between Cocu and Rooney proved crucial.

Elsewhere, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce hopes their summer transfer activity has gone some way to appeasing fans unhappy over his appointment.

They’ve spent 60-million pounds on new signings so far.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Bruce says he’s doing all he can to help make the club successful for the supporters.

BOXING

Joe Ward will make his professional debut in October.

The fight will take place in either Boston or New York after it was confirmed today he’ll be promoted by Lou DiBella and Ken Casey of the band the Dropkick Murphy’s.

Ward will fight at light-heavyweight as he did as an amateur.