RUGBY

Joe Schmidt has named an extended 43-man squad for the upcoming World Cup warm ups.

Ireland welcome Italy to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday – who are also one of the teams they’ll face in the pool stages of the tournament in Japan.

The IRFU say Kerry’s Ultan Dillane and Rory Scannell have returned to their provinces.

SOCCER

Harry Maguire has joined Manchester United on a six-year dealr.

He’s moved from Leicester City for around 93 million euro.

The fee surpasses the 75-million pounds Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk ((pron: dyke)) last year.

==

Dundalk know their potential opponents in the Europa League if they overcome Slovan Bratislava in the third qualifying round.

They head to Slovakia for the first leg on Wednesday.

If they win, they could face either Greek side PAOK or Champions League semi-finalists Ajax in the playoff round.

Elsewhere, Celtic will take on Czech champions Slavia Prague for a place in the group stages of the Champions League if they beat Cluj.

==

Waterford and Derry City do battle for a place in the EA Sports Cup final.

The Candystripes come into the game as reigning champions, while Waterford are looking to get to the decider for the first time since 2009.

Kick off at the Brandywell is at 7 o’clock.

==

There’s action in the English Championship later.

Recently relegated Huddersfield welcome Derby County to the John Smith’s Stadium for a 7.45 start.

The Rams lost in the play-off final at the end of last season, and its the first competitive game in charge for boss Phillip Cocu.

====

CRICKET

England have been thrashed by Australia in the opening Test of the Ashes.

They’ve been bowled out for 146 in their second innings at Edgbaston – to go down by 251 runs.

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon finished with 6 wickets.

The second of five matches takes place at Lord’s next Wednesday.